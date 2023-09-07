Growing Popularity of Unsweetened Chocolate Goods to Fuel Market Growth | Cocoa Liquor Market to Reach US$ 12,229.3 million by 2033

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cocoa liquor market is forecast to expand at 6% CAGR through 2033, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 7,021 million in 2023.



The market for cocoa liquor is expected to expand at a steady rate in the following years. Chocolate manufacturers extensively use cocoa liquor in their production processes. Even in emerging economies, deep penetration of cocoa-infused confectioneries is feeding the market’s growth.

Consumers are seeking variety in the taste of food and beverages and showing a special preference for chocolate flavor. Thus, the growing demand for chocolaty sweets and food is pushing the sales of cocoa liquor among multiple end users.

The market is backed by escalating demand for specialty or artisan chocolates. These premium chocolates are mostly used for gifting purposes. Low-calorie dark chocolate is also gaining widespread prominence across the globe, as reflected by the uptake of cocoa liquor-infused goods. To meet the high demand for chocolates, the production of cocoa liquor is increasing. Manufacturers are investing and building their units in different geographies to spread their operations wide.

Companies are also focusing on adopting sustainable practices in the production of cocoa liquor. This is credited to the growing knowledge regarding dreadful environmental situations, which is fueling customers to make eco-conscious decisions while purchasing.

Businesses are also aligning their production activity to profit from the running trend of organic chocolate goods and clean-label products. Additionally, increasing cognizance of the health benefits associated with cocoa liquor is expected to boost its demand among end users.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of Cocoa Liquor Market:

The United States holds the dominant status in the cocoa liquor industry globally. In 2022, the market held 21.8% value share.

The United States market is closely followed by Germany, which acquired 20.6% market share in 2022.

The Japan cocoa liquor industry gained a 3.5% value share, and the Australia cocoa liquor industry gained a 2.1% value share.

From 2023 to 2033, India is expected to proceed with a 7.6% CAGR.

The Chinese cocoa liquor industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The United Kingdom cocoa liquor industry is expected to unfold at a CAGR of 6% in the years to follow.

On the basis of product type, Dutch cocoa liquor assumed a market share of 57% in 2022.

Based on cocoa variety, the forastero segment gained a maximum market share of 80% in 2022.

Under the category of form, the wafers segment accounted for 41% in 2022.

Based on application, the chocolate and confectionery segment acquired 35.1% market share in 2022.

"Rising global demand for premium chocolate signifies a growing niche market, prompting industry leaders like Mars and Ferrero to diversify offerings with cocoa liquor integration, a strategic move capturing the evolving consumer preferences."—opines our key research consultant.

Market Update: Key Innovations Taking Place in the Market

Hershey India revealed two new flavors in October 2021 under the ‘Hershey’s Exotic Dark’ category of premium chocolates. The latest flavors have ‘Guava & Mexican Chili’ and ‘Blackberry Granules’ composed of whole roasted California Almonds. These flavors are aimed at next-gen consumers who have constantly changing palates.

Nestle introduced a new range of ‘Icona’ bars, which is a distinct product that employs cocoa fruit pulp as an eco-friendly and healthy sugar substitute. As per the company’s reports, the ‘Icona’ bar is soon going to be launched in the Netherlands, France, and other countries in Europe. By incorporating cocoa fruit pulp, sugar usage in chocolate can be drastically reduced, along with product wastage during chocolate manufacturing.

Cocoa Liquor Market by Category

By Product Type:

Dutch

Natural

By Cocoa Variety:

Forastero

Criollo

Trinitario

Other Cocoa Varieties

By Form:

Wafers

Blocks

Chips

Liquid

By Application:

Chocolate and Confectionery

Ice Cream

Food and Beverage Coatings

Beverages

Bakery

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

