Ameritek Ventures: Augmum, Inc. Files Patent for Robotic Arm Technology

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Ameritek Ventures, Inc. (OTC: ATVK), an emerging provider of robotic technology, artificial intelligence software, machine learning processes and blockchain cloud software for businesses and governments, announced today that it has filed a patent for its Robotic Arm Technology.



Augmum’s goal is to create a platform for companies, military and healthcare to be able to access its Robotic Arm Technology remotely to interact with distant environments, where the need for medical assistance is critical. Augmum’s technology would allow military doctors at a base to view and interact with a patient on the front lines.

“We are preparing the Robotic Arm Technology for the market; it has been under development for the past 4 years,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Ameritek Ventures, Inc. “Robotic Arm Technology works with our HailOas glasses to offer an all-in-one solution for remote environment interaction.”

HailOas™ overlays virtual information in the physical world. These overlays imitate the screens and functionality of a smartphone, including map navigation and flash notifications. HailOas™ glasses emphasize supporting AR technologies, smart assistants, music playback and video recording.

About Ameritek Ventures, Inc.

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. is a leading emerging technology provider of robotic technology, artificial intelligence software, machine learning processes and blockchain cloud software for businesses and governments. It comprises a group of companies providing various world-class software and hardware products and services beneficial to businesses and organizations.

Ameritek Ventures manufactures and innovates advanced technological developments in the medical, commerce, industrial and supply chain sectors. Ameritek Ventures explores augmented reality technology with Augmum, Inc., a subsidiary of Ameritek Ventures, Inc., which is a glove-and-glasses augmented reality technology manufacturer. Augmum creates motion-tracking robotic hands, touch-sensing gloves and the HailOas™ virtual-reality glasses using machine learning systems, haptic technology, augmented technology and artificial technology to control its six-axis robotic arm.

Safe Harbor

This is the “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue” (or the negations thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Ameritek Ventures assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It is not obligated to update or correct information third parties have prepared that Ameritek Ventures has not paid for. Investors are encouraged to review Ameritek Ventures’ public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.