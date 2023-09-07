Global Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market Research Report 2023-2028: Breakdown of Current and Upcoming Clinical Trials with Opportunities for Growth

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Valence, By Disease Indication, By Distribution Channel, By Region, and By Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human papillomavirus vaccine market is poised for remarkable growth in the projected period from 2024 to 2028

This growth can be attributed to the increasing instances of Human Papillomavirus Virus-related diseases and the concerted efforts of government and private organizations to raise awareness about human papillomavirus on a global scale, thereby fostering market expansion.

Several factors contribute to the momentum of market growth, including escalating research aimed at developing therapeutic vaccines, a substantial number of ongoing clinical trials, intensified awareness campaigns and governmental investments, and the growing imperative to mitigate Human Papillomavirus Virus infections.

The United States is expected to emerge as a promising market during the forecast period due to the surge in the prevalence of human papillomavirus-related diseases and the country's robust healthcare infrastructure.

ClinicalTrials.gov reports a considerable 394 ongoing clinical studies, as of November 2022, focusing on various phases of development related to human papillomavirus vaccines across the global landscape. As these factors converge, the global human papillomavirus vaccine market is poised to undergo a period of significant expansion and progress.

Increasing Cases of Human Papillomavirus Diseases



Upsurge in the cases of Human Papillomavirus related diseases in different organs such as the anal, oropharynx, and genital parts has significantly raised the demand for Human Papillomavirus vaccines, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for market growth. There are just three types of vaccines in the market: bivalent, tetravalent, and nonvalent.

All three vaccines are highly effective in avoiding infection with both virus types 16 and 18, which are liable for curing 70% of cervical cancer cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, human papillomavirus is the most common sexually transmitted infection. Over 70% of vulvar and vaginal diseases, 60% of penile malignant growths, and 90% of anal cancer and cervical tumors are caused because of Human Papillomavirus.

Moreover, in women, cervical cancer is very common among those age between 9 to 30, which spurs the need for the HPV vaccine. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2017, cervical cancer was liable for over 2,50,000 deaths of women globally, and 85% of these deaths occurred in developing countries.



Increasing Initiatives by Government & Private Organizations



Over the past few years, governments of different nations and private organizations have been taking several steps to create awareness among the population with regard to papillomavirus among the population, thereby driving the growth of the human papillomavirus vaccine market.

This has, in turn, increased the research and development activities and products launched related to human papillomavirus vaccine. For instance, recently, India launched the first quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer. Also, Profectus Biosciences, Inc., is in the process of developing GeneVax prime/VesiculoVax, a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The vaccine is believed to be effective against seven Human Papillomavirus kinds.

Furthermore, organizations, especially UNICEF, have made efforts to improve vaccine acceptance over the years. The impact of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revolving fund and UNICEF supply division permits vaccinations to be acquired at lower prices for diverse nations.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Report Scope:



Clinical Trial Analysis

Ongoing Clinical Trials

Completed Clinical Trials

Terminated Clinical Trials

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Development Phase

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Status

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Study Application

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Region

Clinical Trials Heat Map

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Valence:

Bivalent

Quadrivalent

Nonvalent

Others

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Disease Indication:

Cervical Cancer

Anal Cancer

Vaginal Cancer

Penile Cancer

Vulvar Cancer

Others

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals & Clinics

Governmental & Non-Governmental Organizations

Public & Private Alliances

Others

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltz7we

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.