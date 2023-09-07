7 September

2023

PayPoint Plc (the “Company”) Result of AGM

The Poll Results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today, 7 September 2023, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For 1 % Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld 2 1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the

year ended 31 March 2023 50,258,768 98.73% 645,211 1.27% 50,903,979 70.05 283,979 2. To receive the directors’ remuneration policy to take effect from 7 September 2023 49,553,507 96.87% 1,600,997 3.13% 51,154,504 70.40 33,454 3. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for

the financial year ended 31 March 20223 50,888,082 99.44% 287,105 0.56% 51,175,187 70.42 12,771 4. To declare a final dividend of 9.3 per ordinary share

of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2023 51,176,334 100.00% 339 0.00% 51,176,673 70.43 11,285 5. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the

Company 50,519,079 98.73% 651,297 1.27% 51,170,376 70.42 17,585 6. To re-elect Gill Barr as a director of the Company 50,680,873 99.04% 489,500 0.96% 51,170,373 70.42 17,585 7. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the Company 45,191,527 92.94% 3,431,198 7.06% 48,622,725 66.91 2,565,233 8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the

Company 50,037,742 97.79% 1,129,740 2.21% 51,167,482 70.41 20,476 9. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company 50,496,835 98.69% 670,675 1.31% 51,167,510 70.41 20,448 10. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the

Company 50,036,631 97.79% 1,131,092 2.21% 51,167,723 70.41 20,235 11. To elect Guy Parsons as a director of the Company 50,497,842 98.69% 670,359 1.31% 51,168,201 70.41 19,757 12. To confirm the appointment of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as auditor of the Company 51,159,671 99.97% 14,079 0.03% 51,173,750 70.42 14,208 13. To authorise the directors to determine the

auditor’s remuneration 51,163,709 99.99% 4,423 0.01% 51,168,132 70.41 19,826 14. To authorise the directors to allot shares 50,492,697 98.67% 678,144 1.33% 51,170,841 70.42 17,117 15. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights3 51,116,683 99.89% 58,178 0.11% 51,174,861 70.42 13,097 16. To provide the Directors with additional authority to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights3 51,115,241 99.89% 57,745 0.11% 51,172,986 70.42 14,972





Resolutions Votes For 1 % Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital

Voted Votes Withheld 2 17. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 10% of the issued share capital3 51,115,094 99.92% 43,353 0.08% 51,158,447 70.40 29,511 18. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice3 50,886,060 99.44% 285,880 0.56% 51,171,940 70.42 16,018

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.

2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 72,667,120. The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com .

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

