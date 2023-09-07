Global Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market Analysis Report 2023 with Profiles of Film Manufacturers & Adhesive Laminators

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market 2023 report offers a comprehensive assessment of the graphic arts market landscape.

Presenting a current market overview, the report delves into emerging trends and opportunities that resonate with converters and material suppliers. Focusing on material suppliers and pressure-sensitive laminators, the analysis covers the industry's structural aspects. The market is dissected both globally and across regional segments, categorized by material type and application.

This insightful analysis benefits suppliers and converters throughout the value chain by providing up-to-date insights into ongoing trends and advancements. The report employs the value chain methodology to scrutinize the global market and its primary regional markets.

Notably, the study emphasizes pressure-sensitive laminates' role in graphic film applications, excluding materials like overlamination or mounting laminates, paper laminates, and non-adhesive options such as banners, paper, and canvas.

What's in it for you?

Market sizing and forecast

Assessment of the shifts in the increased use of monomeric and low cost polymeric calendered films

Expanded assessment of release liners used

Sustainability, around face material and liner

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Market Structure and Value Chain

3.1 Market Structure

4. Global Demand for Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Materials

4.1 Total Market Size

4.2 Geographical Breakdown

North America

Europe

Asia

South America

Africa & Middle East

4.2.1 Regional Market Growth

4.3 Breakdown by End-use Market Segments

Indoor advertising and branding

Outdoor advertising and branding

Vehicle graphics

Architectural graphics

Road traffic and safety markings

4.3.1 Market Segment Growth

4.4 Breakdown by Film Material Usage

Cast Vinyl

Monomeric Calendered Film

Polymeric Calendered Film

Engineered Films

Other Films

5. Pressure-sensitive Arts Regional Markets

5.1 Asian Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market

5.1.1 Overall market size

5.1.2 Breakdown by End-use Market Segment

5.1.3 Asian Market Segments Growth

5.1.4 Breakdown by Film Material Usage

5.1.5 Film Material Growth in Asia

5.1.6 Regional Trends and Characteristics

5.2 North American Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market

5.3 European Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market

5.4 South American Pressure-sensitive Graphic Arts Market

6. Printing & Converting Technology

6.1 Offset printing

6.2 Screen Printing

6.3 Computer Cutting

6.4 Digital Printing

6.4.1 Wide-format Inkjet Technology

6.4.2 Aqueous Inkjet

6.4.3 Solvent-based Inkjet

6.4.4 UV Inkjet

6.4.5 Flatbed Inkjet

6.4.6 Thermal Transfer Printing

6.4.7 Electrostatic Printing

7. Material Trends

7.1 Film

7.1.1 Cast Vinyl Film

7.1.2 Calendered Vinyl Film

7.1.3 Engineered Films

7.1.4 Other Films

7.2 Adhesives

7.3 Release Liner

7.3.1 Release Liner for Graphic Arts

7.3.2 Release Liner for Graphic Arts - Regional Markets

7.4 Sustainability Trends

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Film Manufacturers

8.2 Adhesive Laminators

