Bethesda, MD, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 20, 2023, the world will come together to observe the inaugural World Hydrocephalus Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about hydrocephalus and showing support for individuals living with this complex neurological condition.

This designated annual awareness day originates in the United States and has garnered participation from numerous countries worldwide, including Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Israel, Nigeria, and Sweden.

Each year almost 400,000 children across the globe receive a diagnosis of hydrocephalus. Additionally, there is an estimated count of 8 million seniors worldwide with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), with a significant number remaining undiagnosed or deprived of the life-saving treatment they require.

Hydrocephalus, often referred to as "water on the brain," is a condition characterized by the abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within the brain's ventricles. This excess fluid can put pressure on the brain, leading to a range of symptoms, including headaches, nausea, cognitive impairments, and even life-threatening complications. There is no cure for hydrocephalus and the only treatment is brain surgery.

World Hydrocephalus Day aims to shed light on this often misunderstood condition and promote worldwide unity among patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and advocacy organizations. By fostering understanding and compassion, the day seeks to improve the lives of those affected by hydrocephalus.

Goals for World Hydrocephalus Day 2023

Raise Awareness: Hydrocephalus affects people of all ages. On this day, we encourage communities, organizations, and individuals to share information and boost awareness and understanding. Support Those Affected: This day offers a platform for those with hydrocephalus and their caregivers to share their stories and connect, fostering a global support network. Advocate for Research: Research is vital for better treatments and improving lives. World Hydrocephalus Day champions increased funding and collaboration for research. Promote Early Diagnosis: Early diagnosis and intervention greatly improve outcomes for hydrocephalus. This day highlights the crucial need for prompt diagnosis and treatment. Celebrate Resilience: Individuals with hydrocephalus often display incredible resilience. This day will celebrate their achievements and highlight their contributions to society.

How to Get Involved

Wear Blue: Show your support by wearing blue clothing or accessories on September 20th.

Social Media Campaign: Share your hydrocephalus story, facts, and resources using the hashtag #WorldHydrocephalusDay to raise awareness.

Local Events: Organize local events such as awareness walks, seminars, or support group meetings to bring the community together.

Educational Initiatives: Partner with schools and colleges to conduct educational sessions about hydrocephalus.

Fundraising: Support hydrocephalus research and patient advocacy groups by organizing fundraising activities.

World Hydrocephalus Day welcomes all to unite in shaping a brighter future for those with hydrocephalus. Through heightened awareness, deeper understanding, and dedicated research funding, we can positively impact the millions touched by this condition.

For more information about World Hydrocephalus Day and how to get involved, please visit https://www.hydroassoc.org/whd

