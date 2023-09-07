Directorate Change

Further to today’s earlier announcement, PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’) confirms that Rob Harding, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has been appointed to the Board with immediate effect. Prior to joining PayPoint Plc, Mr Harding was Chief Financial Officer at De La Rue plc.

The appointment follows today’s Annual General Meeting at which Alan Dale retired from the Board.

There is no further information which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.

