Global Parcel Sortation System Market Analysis Report 2023: A $2.8 Billion Market by 2028 with Shoe Sorters to Delivery the Most Lucrative Opportunities

The "Parcel Sortation System Market by Type (Activated Roller Belt Sorters, Pop Up Sorters, Shoe Sorters, Cross Belt Sorters, Tilt Tray Sorters), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Logistics, E-commerce) - Global Forecast to 2028" report

The parcel sortation system market is on track to achieve significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 2.0 billion in 2023, projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028. This impressive growth trajectory is underpinned by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% throughout the forecast period.

The market analysis delves into a comprehensive segmentation based on offering, type, application, and region, providing valuable insights into the driving forces, constraints, opportunities, and challenges that shape the market's evolution. This holistic report strikes a balance between qualitative and quantitative aspects, enriching its analytical depth.

The surging demand for swifter parcel delivery is a pivotal growth catalyst for the parcel sortation system market. These systems are designed to accommodate higher throughput capacity, yielding substantial cost benefits. Additionally, they enhance safety and security in parcel sorting operations.

In North America, the market expansion can be attributed to the region's robust presence of prominent logistics and e-commerce enterprises. Technological advancement and widespread internet penetration amplify this growth, while a well-established third-party logistics (3PL) network bolsters the warehousing sector.

Furthermore, the revitalization of existing airports in the region has precipitated the augmentation and expansion of baggage handling systems, significantly contributing to the parcel sortation system market's expansion.

Key players in this market landscape include prominent entities like Vanderlande from the Netherlands, Beumer Group from Germany, Honeywell International from the US, Bastian Solutions from the US, and Fives from France. This competitive landscape underscores the industry's dynamism and the strategic initiatives adopted by major players to maintain their competitive edge.

Cross Belt Sorters to hold largest market share of Loop parcel sortation system market in 2022.

Some of the key technologies used in cross belt sortation includes automated diverters & sorters, scanning & identification systems, control software & algorithms, integration with WMS, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics & reporting, conveyor belt control & tracking, automated dimensions & weighing.

Cross belt sorters are ideal for e-commerce, retail, warehouses and distribution centers with challenging layouts and limited space. Moreover, sortation destinations through horizontal cross belt sorters can be oriented in several ways enabling users to both better utilize space and achieve optimal sortation system performance.

E-commerce application is to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing popularity of online retail and e-commerce companies has resulted in the need for these companies to process orders in the form of millions of parcels per day, which ultimately poses a major challenge for the companies. Parcel sortation systems are highly scalable and flexible, making them well-suited for the dynamic nature of the e-commerce industry.

Moreover, Systems for sorting packages automate and streamline the procedure, minimizing errors and the need for manual labor. Businesses may significantly reduce labor, transportation, and total logistics costs by optimizing sorting and routing activities.

Highlighted Points from the Parcel Sortation System Market Analysis:

The parcel sortation system market offers attractive growth opportunities, driven by the rising automation trends in the logistics and e-commerce industries.

The hardware segment is a significant contributor to the market, accounting for the largest market size in 2022.

Linear parcel sortation systems, specifically shoe sorters, are expected to lead the market in terms of type during the forecast period.

Within applications, the logistics segment is anticipated to capture the largest share of the parcel sortation system market in 2023.

Geographically, China is projected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the parcel sortation system market from 2023 to 2028.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Labor Cost Inflation and Increase in Industrial Automation

Thriving E-Commerce Industry and Subsequent Rise in Adoption of Parcel Sortation Systems

Rising Demand for Faster Parcel Delivery

Restraints

High Costs Related to Deployment and Maintenance of Parcel Sortation Systems

Opportunities

Emerging Application Areas of Parcel Sorting Systems

Integration of Emerging Technologies, Such as AI, Industry 4.0, and IoT, with Sorting Systems

Challenges

Real-Time Technical Issues During Sortation

Requirement for High Initial Investments

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Mapping

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Case Study Analysis

Ups Developed Orion System to Improve Route Planning and Package Sorting Processes

Zalando Uses Ferag's Parcel Sortation System in Its Distribution Centers

Market Assessment for Optimizing Reverse Logistics Through Parcel Sortation

Technology Analysis

Predictive Analytics

Internet of Things

Industry 4.0

Machine Learning

Trends Impacting Parcel Sortation System Market

Automation and Robotics

Modular and Scalable Systems

Real-Time Tracking and Traceability

Integration with Last-Mile Delivery

Sustainable Solutions

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optimization

Company Profiles

Key Players

Vanderlande

Beumer Group

Honeywell International

Bastian Solutions

Fives

Siemens

Dematic

Interroll

Invata Intralogistics

Murata Machinery

Other Players

Amh Material Handling

Atmos

Bowe Systec

Conveyco

Dorner

Equinox Mhe

Eurosort

Falcon Autotech

Iconvey

Intralox

Knapp

Okura Yusoki

Pitney Bowes

Solystic

Viastore Systems

