SCTE® Announces General Sessions for Cable-Tec Expo® 2023

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs® subsidiary, announces opening general session programming for Cable-Tec Expo® 2023.



On Tuesday morning, October 17, SCTE President & CEO Mark Dzuban will take the Main Stage in the Mile High Ballroom of the Denver Convention Center to kick off the “EXPOnential” Opening General Session for the 40th Cable-Tec Expo. CableLabs President and CEO Phil McKinney will then welcome Expo Co-Chairs Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter Communications, and Tony Staffieri, CEO of Rogers Communications to join him for a fireside chat to explore the most compelling technologies that are building the future of cable telecommunications.

Rich DiGeronimo, President, Product and Technology at Charter Communications, will then present “The Future of Connectivity,” discussing the current state of the network and how the landscape is evolving through industry alignment, modular network expansion and symmetrical and multigigabit speeds. Attendees can expect to hear what’s next for mobile and how it has become one of the industry’s biggest growth opportunities. DiGeronimo will highlight how technology convergence and the evolution of Wi-Fi are paving the way for a more differentiated connectivity experience for customers.

Invited as a special guest for Expo’s 40th Anniversary, industry legend and philanthropist John C. Malone will join Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries for a fireside chat sharing personal insights on decades of innovation. Dr. Malone is Chairman of the Board of Liberty Media Corporation, Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty Global plc. From 1996 to March 1999, when Tele-Communications, Inc. (TCI) merged with AT&T Corp., he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TCI. Previous to that, from 1973 to 1996, Dr. Malone served as President and Chief Executive Officer of TCI. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Qurate Retail, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Additionally, Dr. Malone is a director emeritus of Charter Communications, Inc. and Liberty Latin America Ltd., and Chairman Emeritus of the Board for Cable Television Laboratories, Inc.

Attendees will also be treated to a keynote presentation with digital cinema pioneer and CEEK CEO Mary Spio, who will share an insightful out-of-the-box perspective on the opportunities ahead for network technologies. Through “Unleashing the Power of Network Technologies: Exploring AI and Next Gen Applications for Entertainment, Education and Healthcare,” Spio will delve into using AI, VR and AR for emerging networked applications ranging from entertainment to education and healthcare. Exploring topics ranging from the evolution of media content, content distribution in the Metaverse, Web3 and telehealth in rural areas, Spio will offer insights on what these innovations need to scale and opportunities for the industry to support growing customer demand for faster speeds with lower latency, while continuing to enhance the security and reliability of networks, the pillars of 10G.

This year at Expo there will also be a new second day general session on the Main Stage where attendees can convene to hear more about developments in 10G―from technical and industry perspectives as well as policy initiatives in Washington―and what the industry is doing to advance cybersecurity.

Wednesday’s general session kicks off with Phil McKinney hosting a fireside chat on 10G with Michael Powell, President & CEO, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. With details about the cybersecurity keynote coming soon, Wednesday’s agenda also features Expo’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) panel, “Rebalancing Responsibility and Realigning Incentives.” The CISO panel will be moderated by Dr. Rikin Thakker, NCTA’s chief technology officer (CTO) and SVP, technology. Panelists include Greg Temm, CISSP, CISO at Charter Communications, and Kim Keever, SVP, Security & Technology Services & CISO at Cox Communications. This session will focus on driving security initiatives in support of industry needs around threats, zero trust architectures, cryptography, securing AI, privacy tooling, technology policy, and broadband infrastructure security.

Technical Training Theater Debuts

“With so much content showcasing where the industry is headed, workforce development must continue to be a key driver of Expo,” said Dzuban. "The rapid pace of technological advancements in the industry makes it essential that our technical workforce is prepared, that’s why we’ve added a technical training theater this year.”

The new Technical Training Theater (T3) is designed to showcase the expertise of the industry’s technical workforce and provide hands-on technical training that is informative, interactive, and innovative, bringing products and solutions to life in an educational theater setting. T3 will also serve as the host venue for the International Cable-Tec Games on Thursday, October 19, when the best cable technicians from around the world compete and showcase their skills.

Known globally as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and pioneering business insights, the 40th SCTE Cable-Tec Expo will reunite thousands of professionals for more than 100 hours of learning with premier thought leaders and hundreds of innovative vendors with leading-edge technology solutions, October 16-19, 2023 in Denver, CO. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are still available at https://expo.scte.org/exhibit-in-2023/.

About SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®

Celebrating 40 years of bringing industry professionals together to connect, collaborate and innovate, SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® is the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, will be hosting Expo 2023 in Denver, Colorado, October 16-19. Chaired by Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter Communications, and Tony Staffieri, CEO of Rogers Communications, "EXPOnential" will assemble industry leaders from around the globe and showcase the most compelling technologies that are building the future of cable telecommunications. More information at expo.scte.org.

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org .