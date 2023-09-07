Organic Baby Shampoo Market Size is projected to reach USD 1023.17 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.04%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to newborns' delicacy and sensitive skin, parents choose baby items carefully to avoid irritation or allergic reaction. Organic baby shampoo is gaining popularity. Organic baby shampoo replaces synthetic.
Instead of harsh chemicals, organic baby shampoo contains soothing ingredients like chamomile and coconut oil. Organic baby shampoo is gaining popularity as people become more aware of the harm synthetic shampoo can do to a baby's skin and hair.
Organic baby shampoo is becoming more popular since it contains non-toxic plant-based ingredients including calendula, aloe, and chamomile. Due to expanding interest in organic baby shampoo, manufacturers are increasing production to fulfil demand.
Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market: Drivers
- Synthetics' Harmful Effects Boost Demand for Organics
To be safe and effective, products for children, especially babies and those with eczema or other skin diseases, must be skin-irritant-free. This will drive baby shampoo sales for the next decade. Natural baby shampoo components enhance newborns' hair. It improves hair texture and hydration. Organic baby shampoo gives hair and scalp antioxidants and removes pollutants.
Baby shampoos aren't just for infants. They're safe for adults because they don't include harsh ingredients that dry out hair. These benefits should boost the industry in the coming years. Major market players are developing safe, cost-effective, and outstanding organic care goods to obtain a competitive edge. This could affect worldwide sales growth.
- Rising Working Women, Educated Millennial Parents
Many manufacturers have entered the baby care market to boost their market share and consumer base by launching new baby care products or developing their present product lines as millennial parents become more aware of organic baby care products and their benefits. Organic personal care firm Azarfan launched Azarfan organics infant in 2018. This product line extension included certified organic baby shampoo, conditioner, and hair lotion.
Women grow more self-sufficient and financially secure as they enter the workforce. They adopt high-quality healthcare items for their infants, driving organic baby bathing product sales. This feature allows parents to buy high-quality care items for their children more often, boosting sales of organic baby shampoo. By using the internet more, consumers learn about market brands and commodities, which helps the market grow.
Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market: Key Future Opportunities
- Expanding R&D And Urbanization Create Lucrative Opportunities
Several large organic care companies are investing in more effective, cost-efficient, and environmentally friendly versions of their products to gain a competitive edge. This global market is expected to see strong revenue growth. Well-informed parents who know the benefits of organic baby bathing products may help the market thrive. New features and technology can boost market expansion.
Rising urbanization in China and India has boosted organic baby shampoo sales. Due to falling infant mortality rates, the global market for organic baby shampoo and conditioner is growing quickly. These variables will open new organic baby shampoo market prospects.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 1023.17 million
|CAGR
|7.04%
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Pharmacy & Drug Store, E-commerce, Others)
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Galderma laboratories, The Himalaya Drug Company, The Moms co., Mothercare, Earth Mama Angel Baby, The Clorox Company, Beiersdorf Inc., Laboratoires Expanscience S.A.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Expanding R&D Spending and Urbanization Are Creating More Lucrative Opportunities
|Key Market Drivers
|Synthetic Items' Detrimental Impacts Increase Demand for Organic Products
Regional Overview ofGlobal Organic Baby Shampoo Market
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa make up the global organic baby shampoo market (MEA).
North America accounted for more than 35% of the market in 2021 due to parents' emphasis on their children's well-being and high spending on personal care goods. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in 2021, with a CAGR of 7.26%. Organic baby shampoo sales are promising in Asia Pacific's developing countries. The rise of middle-class populations in developing nations like China, Japan, and India and the advent of extremely populous countries like China, Japan, and India contribute to market growth.
Between 2022 and 2030, the European Region is expected to expand 6.79 percent annually. Modern baby care solutions are becoming more proactive to ease parents' health concerns. Many enterprises in this area have been forced to manufacture products with natural and organic ingredients and change their marketing strategies.
Key Highlights
- The Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market size is predicted to reach at USD 1023.17 million by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2022 to 2030.
- By Distribution Channel, the Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market is segmented into Hypermarkets, Pharmacy & Drug Store, E-commerce, and Others. In 2021, hypermarkets had the biggest market share of revenue, accounting for about 45 percent of total revenue.
- By Region or Geography, the Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, North America is expected to hold the greatest market share of over 35%.
Major Players in Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market
- Johnson & Johnson
- Unilever
- Galderma laboratories
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- The Moms co.
- Mothercare
- Earth Mama Angel Baby
- The Clorox Company
- Beiersdorf Inc.
- Laboratoires Expanscience S.A.
Global Organic Baby Shampoo Market: Segmentation
By Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets
- Pharmacy & Drug Store
- E-commerce
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Recent Developments
- July 2022 - Unilever International and InterContinental Hotels Group have formed a collaboration to offer the guest bathrooms in their hotels and resorts with larger packets of personal care goods, which will dramatically reduce IHG's single-use plastic footprint.
- April 2022 -For the period of 12 years commencing in 2023, the Clorox Company will acquire renewable electricity from Enel Green Power North America under a VPPA worth 47 megawatts. With this agreement, Clorox will be able to meet one of its environmental, social, and governance goals to combat climate change by using only 100 percent renewable electricity in its businesses in the United States and Canada.
