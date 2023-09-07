Hybrid Electric Jet Market - Global Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030: Logistics and Future Air Mobility to Play Key Roles

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Electric Jet Market, By Type, By End User, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hybrid Electric Jet Market is soaring towards an impressive valuation of $33.82 billion by 2030, experiencing a remarkable CAGR of 18.2% from its initial value of $8.9 billion in 2022.

The term hybrid electric jet market pertains to the domain of aircraft that integrate a blend of electric and conventional jet propulsion systems. These innovative hybrid electric jets are designed to offer the required range and speed for commercial air travel while delivering enhanced fuel efficiency, eco-friendliness, and reduced noise compared to traditional jet aircraft.

A critical driving force behind this market's growth is the imperative need for more sustainable aviation solutions. Global aviation, contributing to about 2% of human-caused CO2 emissions, is facing increasing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint. The hybrid electric jet market is riding the wave of technological advancements in battery technology, electric motor technology, and other key components, all of which are instrumental in making hybrid electric aircraft operationally viable.

Key market dynamics include government regulations aimed at emissions reduction and sustainability promotion. Policymakers worldwide are actively seeking solutions to mitigate the environmental impact of air travel. The heightened concerns about climate change and its correlation with air travel emissions are also fostering the demand for hybrid electric aircraft.

Anticipated benefits of reduced fuel consumption and emissions make these aircraft more environmentally friendly than their conventional counterparts. However, the market's landscape is marked by the crucial factor of cost. While hybrid electric aircraft are expected to be more fuel-efficient, their production and operational costs could be higher.

This dynamic market is witnessing increased competition as numerous businesses and startups venture into creating innovative hybrid electric aircraft designs. This competitive environment not only drives down development and production costs but also fosters innovation in the hybrid electric jet market, promising a greener future for aviation.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Pipistrel Group, Airbus, Bye Aerospace, Aerospace Limited, Yuneec Holding Limited, Leonardo S.p. A., Faradair Aerospace Limited, Boeing, Digisky S.R.L., Groupe Gorge, Eve Air Mobility, Joby Aviation, Vertical Aerospace, and Lilium N.V., others.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Drivers

Decrease in the green gas emissions.

Restraints

High Costs & Poor Infrastructure

Battery Constraint for Electric Aircraft

Opportunities

Increasing Logistics Application

Emergence of Futuristic Air Mobility

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

Competitive Landscape

Pipistrel Group

Airbus

Bye Aerospace

Aerospace Limited

Yuneec Holding Limited

Leonardo S.p.A.

Faradair Aerospace Limited

Boeing, Digisky S.R.L

Groupe Gorge

Eve Air Mobility

Joby Aviation

Vertical Aerospace

Lilium N.V.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market, By Type

Ultralight Aircraft

Light Jets

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market, By Type, By End User

Military

Commercial

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2t0zl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment