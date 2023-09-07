Global Location Analytics Research Report 2023-2028: Japan, China, and India Driving Asia-Pacific's Monumental growth

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Location Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Location Type (Indoor Location and Outdoor Location), Application, Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The location analytics market is poised for substantial growth, projecting an impressive increase from USD 18.0 billion in 2022 to USD 33.2 billion in 2027, fueled by a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%.

Amid the evolving landscape shaped by the pressures of technological advancement and the post-COVID-19 recovery, businesses are encountering fresh challenges. Successful companies owe their achievements to adaptability, embracing data-driven strategies for site selection, competitive analysis, and portfolio optimization. However, realizing the full potential of data insights requires the right tools.

The Asia Pacific region consistently offers lucrative prospects for providers of location analytics solutions, experiencing heightened adoption across both developed and emerging nations.

Notably, Japan, China, and India exhibit promising growth opportunities within the location analytics market. In the upcoming forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing hub of location analytics solution demand.

Prominent industry players steering the location analytics landscape include global giants like SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), Esri (US), IBM (US), and Precisely (US), among others. These major vendors extend comprehensive location analytics solutions and services across the globe, contributing to the market's robust growth.

Based on component, services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment of the location analytics market is further segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are further segmented into consulting, support and maintenance, and system integration and implementation services. The services play an important part in the overall location analytics implementation process, especially for tracking and navigation.

Cloud deployment to account for larger market size during forecast period

By deployment type, the cloud-based location analytics segment is estimated to account for a larger market size during the forecast period. Cloud-based location solutions enable access to high-definition imagery and street-based maps on the go, driving the growth of the cloud segment in the location analytics market.

Sales and marketing optimization applications to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The sales and marketing optimization segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Location intelligence tools reduce the complexity of the sales & marketing processes by gathering adequate relevant data for marketing campaigns and predicting outcomes. Sales professionals use geospatial analytics and data to analyze customer behavior, improve on-field conversions, and find new leads.

Indoor location segment to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

The location analytics market by location type has been segmented into outdoor and indoor locations. Indoor location technologies streamline the use of smartphones by incorporating GPS and other positioning technologies with style mapping, which provides navigation services.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 350 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $33.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global

