Global Location Analytics Research Report 2023-2028: Japan, China, and India Driving Asia-Pacific's Monumental growth

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Location Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Location Type (Indoor Location and Outdoor Location), Application, Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The location analytics market is poised for substantial growth, projecting an impressive increase from USD 18.0 billion in 2022 to USD 33.2 billion in 2027, fueled by a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%.
Amid the evolving landscape shaped by the pressures of technological advancement and the post-COVID-19 recovery, businesses are encountering fresh challenges. Successful companies owe their achievements to adaptability, embracing data-driven strategies for site selection, competitive analysis, and portfolio optimization. However, realizing the full potential of data insights requires the right tools.
The Asia Pacific region consistently offers lucrative prospects for providers of location analytics solutions, experiencing heightened adoption across both developed and emerging nations.
Notably, Japan, China, and India exhibit promising growth opportunities within the location analytics market. In the upcoming forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing hub of location analytics solution demand.
Prominent industry players steering the location analytics landscape include global giants like SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), Esri (US), IBM (US), and Precisely (US), among others. These major vendors extend comprehensive location analytics solutions and services across the globe, contributing to the market's robust growth.
Based on component, services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The services segment of the location analytics market is further segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are further segmented into consulting, support and maintenance, and system integration and implementation services. The services play an important part in the overall location analytics implementation process, especially for tracking and navigation.
Cloud deployment to account for larger market size during forecast period
By deployment type, the cloud-based location analytics segment is estimated to account for a larger market size during the forecast period. Cloud-based location solutions enable access to high-definition imagery and street-based maps on the go, driving the growth of the cloud segment in the location analytics market.
Sales and marketing optimization applications to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
The sales and marketing optimization segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Location intelligence tools reduce the complexity of the sales & marketing processes by gathering adequate relevant data for marketing campaigns and predicting outcomes. Sales professionals use geospatial analytics and data to analyze customer behavior, improve on-field conversions, and find new leads.
Indoor location segment to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period
The location analytics market by location type has been segmented into outdoor and indoor locations. Indoor location technologies streamline the use of smartphones by incorporating GPS and other positioning technologies with style mapping, which provides navigation services.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|350
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$33.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiles
- Business Overview
- Solutions and Services Offered
- Recent Developments
- Analyst's View
- IBM
- Oracle
- Microsoft
- Esri
- Sas
- Precisely
- SAP
- Cisco
- Tomtom
- Hexagon
- Zebra Technologies
- Alteryx
- Here
- Purple
- Galigeo
- Carto
- Tibco
- Maplarge
- Sparkgeo
- Ascent Cloud
- Foursquare
- Lepton Software
- Geomoby
- Quuppa
- Clevermaps
- Indooratlas
- Sedimentiq
- Ariadne Map
- Locale.AI
- Geoblink
- Nrby
- Mapidea
- Gapmaps
- Locationscloud
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Case Study Analysis
5.3.1 Case Study
5.4 Ecosystem
5.5 Supply /Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyer
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.9 Porter's Five Forces
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.11 Regulatory Implications
6 Location Analytics Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Location Analytics Market Drivers
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding
6.2.2 Data Integration & Etl
6.2.3 Reporting & Visualization
6.2.4 Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis
6.2.5 Other Solutions
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.2 Managed Services
7 Location Analytics Market, by Location Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Location Type: Location Analytics Market Drivers
7.2 Indoor Location
7.3 Outdoor Location
8 Location Analytics Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Location Analytics Market Drivers
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Location Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Deployment Mode: Location Analytics Market Drivers
9.2 On-Premises
9.3 Cloud
10 Location Analytics Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Application: Location Analytics Market Drivers
10.2 Risk Management
10.3 Emergency Response Management
10.4 Customer Experience Management
10.5 Remote Monitoring
10.6 Supply Chain Planning and Optimization
10.7 Sales and Marketing Optimization
10.8 Location Selection and Optmization
10.9 Other Applications
11 Location Analytics Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Vertical: Location Analytics Market Drivers
11.2 Retail
11.3 Manufacturing
11.4 Government and Defense
11.5 Media and Entertainment
11.6 Transportation and Logistics
11.7 Energy and Utilities
11.8 Telecom and IT
11.9 Healthcare, Pharma and Lifesciences
11.10 Tourism and Hospitality
11.11 Telecom and IT
11.12 Banking and Financial Services
11.13 Insurance
11.14 Real Estate
11.15 Education
12 Location Analytics Market, by Region
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkyiwk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment