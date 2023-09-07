DEADLINE ALERT for PRTYQ, HAYW, APLS, LYV: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY; OTC: PRTYQ)

Class Period: November 8, 2022 – June 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants: (1) affirmatively misrepresented that its capital resources “will be adequate to meet our liquidity needs for at least the next 12 months”; (2) omitted that there was substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (3) downplayed the nature and extent of the Company’s then-existing liquidity problems; (4) omitted that the Company’s existing credit facilities were insufficient to satisfy its operational needs and that it was unable to obtain additional loans in the normal course of business; (5) omitted that there was a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW)

Class Period: March 2, 2022 – July 27, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Hayward and its management had engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme designed to artificially boost Hayward’s short-term sales and earnings; (2) that Hayward had flooded its channel partners with inventory that they did not want or need at a level that far outpaced then-existing consumer demand; (3) that Hayward’s channel partners were suffering from an inventory glut as a result of the channel-stuffing scheme that would require a massive destocking in the second half of 2022; (4) that Hayward’s channel-stuffing scheme had cannibalized future sales, materially impairing the Company’s ability to sell to its customers; (5) that the demand for pool equipment had slowed down, which, combined with flooding channel partners with more inventory, led to an inventory glut and the need for these channel partners to reduce inventory levels; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS)

Class Period: January 28, 2021 – July 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the design of SYFOVRE’s clinical trials was insufficient to identify incidents of retinal vasculitis in patients receiving SYFOVRE injections; (2) as a result, the commercial adoption of SYFOVRE was subject to significant, unknown risk factors; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV)

Class Period: February 23, 2022 – July 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 3, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; (2) that, as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

