Trinity University (San Antonio) Reopens Chapman Center after $33 Million Renovation

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity University in San Antonio reopened the Chapman Center with a rededication ceremony on Aug. 25, 2023, days after the University's fall semester started. The Chapman Center is the final installment of a multi-million-dollar project—the largest construction project Trinity University has undertaken in its 150-plus-year history.

This student-centered complex is considered Trinity's academic backbone and serves about 60% of Trinity's entire student body. It has hosted six decades of high-level research and study dating back to 1964, when it opened. After undergoing a $33 million renovation over the past year, the Chapman Center is a bold re-envisioning of Trinity's future.

"The Chapman Center is still the same old storybook we know and love," said Trinity President Vanessa B. Beasley, Ph.D. "Its spine, while creased and weathered, binds the interdisciplinary experience together. And now, this book, this building, is getting a new chapter. While there's still some dust settling, we are extraordinarily proud to have brought this building online for the start of the 2023-24 academic year."

Designed by renowned architect O'Neil Ford, the Chapman Center opened in 1964. The Chapman Center renovation brings new life to this distinguished facility while preserving its "mid-century modern" architectural style. In 2018, the Chapman Center earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places in honor of its architectural legacy.

The Chapman Center is the new home for Trinity's AACSB-accredited Michael Neidorff School of Business, which includes the Departments of Business Administration, Finance and Decision Sciences, and Accounting, and the Departments of Economics and Health Care Administration within the School of Social Science and Civic Engagement.

The center also houses the Korbell Great Hall—one of Trinity's most historically significant interior spaces on campus, which has been beautifully restored and will continue to serve as a collaborative space for Trinity students, visitors, and events.

"The Trinity community recognizes the generations of supporters, including The Chapman Trust of 1966, the Leta McFarlin Chapman Trust, and the entire Chapman family that followed Trinity from Tehuacana (Texas) to Waxahachie (Texas) to San Antonio and whose philanthropy encouraged us to establish roots of our own," said Beasley. "Special thanks to Michael and Noémi Neidorff, John and Bonnie Korbell, the Biglari Foundation, Louise Chapman, Steve Mach, The Nancy Smith Hurd Foundation, Richard Calvert, Robert and Sue McClane, and Phil and Linda Wetz. Without these lead donors and so many others who contributed to this project, these renovations would not have been possible."







