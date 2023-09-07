Global Geotextile Market Size to Reach USD 25.34 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global geotextile market size is expected to reach USD 25.34 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing consumption of bio-based geotextiles is expected to drive market revenue growth. Bio-based geotextiles are created using different natural materials, such as agricultural products and waste materials. Examples of these bio-based geotextiles include geotextiles made from maize-based Polylactic Acid (PLA), erosion mats crafted from sheep wool, and mats formed from straw and coconut fibers. These bio-based geotextiles come with several important benefits. They are efficient in their use of resources and can help lower or even eliminate Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

In addition, these materials are lightweight, which helps reduce costs for their application and transportation. Bio-based geotextiles are particularly useful for shorter timeframes, lasting from 6 months to 10 years, where their ability to break down naturally is a positive feature. These geotextiles are used as a cover to improve plant growth, ensure survival of plants, and prevent soil erosion. In cases where sheet mulch is used, these geotextiles can even include seeds that grow into plants, helping to stabilize the soil as the geotextile breaks down naturally. They can also function as filters in both industrial and agricultural settings, and they can also absorb substances such as oil and chemicals. If organizations can benefit from any of these capabilities, they might consider incorporating bio-based geotextiles into their procurement process.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2239

However, rising popularity of geotextile alternatives such as geogrids is expected to restrain market revenue growth. Using geogrids in various construction applications comes with numerous advantages. They have the potential to lower overall project expenses, as their apertures accommodate a wide range of fill materials, enabling contractors to utilize less costly soils. Geogrids can also expedite construction timelines, contributing to an overall reduction in project costs. They minimize the depth of excavation necessary on unfavorable subgrades.

In addition, geogrids enhance safety and increase seismic resilience by stabilizing slopes and reinforcing soil strength. By mitigating the differential settlement of roadways, geogrids diminish the need for maintenance and extend lifespan of paved roads. These materials display robust resistance to soil microorganisms, chemicals, Ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and mechanical wear. Depending on manufacturing methods and materials, geogrids can even be engineered to withstand creep when exposed to substantial long-term loads or resist intense, short-term dynamic pressures. These factors are creating a high demand for these geogrids which is expected to retrain revenue growth of the market.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2239

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 9.40 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 10.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 25.34 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Material type, product, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled TenCate Protective Fabrics, GSE Group Inc., Naue GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri Spa, Low & Bonar, Propex Operating Company, LLC., Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, TENAX SPA, AGRU America Inc, Global Synthetics Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global geotextile market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective database security. Some major players included in the global geotextile market report are:

TenCate Protective Fabrics

GSE Group Inc.

Naue GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri Spa

Low & Bonar

Propex Operating Company, LLC.

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

TENAX SPA

AGRU America Inc

Global Synthetics

Strategic Development

On 15 March 2021, Puerko Sp. z.o.o. announced the installation of an Andritz needle punch line in Myszków, Poland. This line was utilized to process recycled fibers obtained from discarded garments, to produce specialized technical felts for applications in furniture and geotextiles. The resulting products encompassed fabric weights spanning from 300 to 500 gsm, and the production capacity was capable of achieving up to 750 kg/h. The process of installation and commencement was originally slated for the third quarter of 2021.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2239

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The woven segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global geotextile market during the forecast period. Woven geotextile is a form of geotextile known for its robustness and durability, suitable for various applications. It features a continuous yarn on both sides to fully harness technical attributes of the yarn, ensuring high strength even under minimal stretching. The yarns are woven together at perpendicular angles. While friction and prolonged usage might lead to yarn weakening in some cases, the inherent strength of the woven geotextile yarns provides resistance against such conditions.

The road construction segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global geotextile market over the forecast period. Geotextile offers a range of advantages in road construction, including enhanced durability, stability, and overall performance. Through its ability to thwart soil erosion, geotextile not only curtails maintenance expenses but also elongates road's operational life. This material works to stabilize subgrade and halt soil erosion, ultimately yielding a road infrastructure that is both sturdier and more enduring. The prevention of soil erosion through geotextile employment contributes to decreased maintenance outlays and a prolonged road lifespan which is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global geotextile market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing activities by key market players in countries in this region. For instance, Solmax, a renowned worldwide producer of top-notch polyethylene geomembranes used in industrial and environmental contexts, has come to a mutual agreement with Koninklijke Ten Cate from the Netherlands for the acquisition of TenCate Geosynthetics, a prominent global supplier of geosynthetics and industrial fabrics. Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Fonds de solidarité FTQ, longstanding financial associates of Solmax, are both contributing to this transaction through investments.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/geotextile-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global geotextile market based on material type, product, application, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Natural Jute Others Coir Ramie Synthetic Polypropylene Polyester (PET) Polyethylene Others Polyamide Polyvinyl Chloride

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Woven Slit Tape Woven High Strength Woven Non-woven Light Weight Medium Weight Heavy Weight Paving Fabrics Knitted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Road Construction Erosion Control Drainage Systems Railway Construction Landfill and Waste Containment Soil Reinforcement Pavement Construction Agriculture Others Sports field construction Retaining walls

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Transportation Agriculture Construction Mining Water management Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, By Battery Type (Lead-acid, Lithium-ion, Others), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger), and By Propulsion (Plug-In Hybrid, Battery), Forecasts to 2027

Agriculture Surfactants Market By Type (Non-ionic, Anionic, Cationic, Amphoteric), By Substrate (Synthetic, Bio-based), By Application (Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide), Forecasts to 2027

Sustainable Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, By Materials (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metal), By Packaging Type, By End Users, Forecasts to 2027

Battery Materials Market Analysis By Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Others), By Material Type (Metal & Metal Oxide, Other Chemical Compounds), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Grid Storage, Others), By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Air Purifier Market By Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Others), By Applications (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Carbon Nanotube Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product Type (Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes, Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes), By Technology, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Nanocoatings Market By Product Type (Antimicrobial, Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean, Self-Cleaning. Anti-Fingerprints), By Distribution Channel, By Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electronics, Marine, Energy, Water Treatment, Packaging), Forecasts to 2027

Metamaterial Market By Material Type (Electromagnetic, Photonic, Tunable, Terahertz), By Application (Absorber, Antenna, Cloaking Devices, Super Lens, MRI, X-ray), By End-Use (Medical, Automotive, Consumer Electronics), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights