Constipation Treatment Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032: Allied Market Research 

New Castle, Delaware, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Constipation treatment Market by Product Type (Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, Laxative, Chloride Channel-2 Activator, Guanylate Cyclase-C (GC-C) Agonist, And Others), Disease Type (Opioid-Induced Constipation, Chronic Idiopathic Constipation, And Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation), Prescription Type, (Prescribed Drugs and Over-The-Counter Drugs) and Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacy And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global constipation treatment market was valued for $5.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $10.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Constipation is a condition characterized by infrequent stool passage, often leading to dry, hard, and painful bowel movements. It arises when intestinal muscles fail to efficiently propel waste through the digestive system, resulting in compacted and hard-to-pass stool. Typical constipation symptoms include straining during defecation, feeling of incomplete evacuation, abdominal discomfort, bloating, and reduced bowel movement frequency. Several factors, including insufficient dietary fiber, inadequate fluid consumption, a sedentary way of life, specific medications, and underlying medical issues, can contribute to the onset of constipation.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of chronic idiopathic constipation, increase in number of geriatric populations suffering from constipation and availability of different drugs for treatment of constipation is anticipated to boost the growth of market. However, alternative options available for treatment of constipation are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, the high presence of constipation drug providers, increase in prevalence of chronic pain and cancer and rise in usage of opioid is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5.9 Billion Market Size in 2032 $10.1 Billion CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 479 Segments covered Product Type, Disease Type, Prescription Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of Chronic disease such as chronic pain and cancer



High presence of constipation drug manufacturers



Increase in number of geriatric populations Opportunities Rise in adoption of number of strategies by market players of constipation treatment drugs Restraints Alternative options available for constipation treatment

The laxative segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on product type, the laxative segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global constipation treatment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the high presence of market players who manufactures laxatives for constipation treatment. However, the Mu-opioid receptor antagonist segment is projected to manifest significant growth with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in prevalence of opioids use disorder and rise in prevalence of chronic pain.

The chronic idiopathic constipation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on disease type, the chronic idiopathic constipation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global constipation treatment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic idiopathic constipation and increase awareness among the people regarding constipation treatment. However, the opioid-induced constipation segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising prevalence of opioids use disorder.

The prescribed drugs segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on prescription type, the prescribed drugs segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global constipation treatment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase awareness among the people regarding prescription type constipation treatment. However, the over-the-counter drugs segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in adoption of over-the-counter drugs and rise in number of retail pharmacies.

The drug store and retail pharmacy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the drug store and retail pharmacy segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global constipation treatment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of over-the-counter drugs and increase in number of retail pharmacy. However, the online pharmacy segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global constipation treatment market revenue. This is attributed to the high presence of constipation treatment drug manufacturers in North America and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and chronic pain. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rising number of geriatric populations, as geriatric population is more susceptible to chronic diseases such as constipation, chronic pain and others and increase in awareness among the people regarding constipation treatment.

Leading Market Players: -

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Abbvie Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Sanofi S.A.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer Ag

Astrazeneca Plc

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Ardelyx Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global constipation treatment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement, partnership, acquisition, and business expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

