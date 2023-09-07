New TDWI Research Report Explores Achieving Success with Data Management and Governance

SEATTLE, WA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDWI Research has released its newest TDWI Best Practices Report: Achieving Scalable, Agile, and Comprehensive Data Management and Data Governance. This original, survey-based report focuses on current challenges of enterprise data management and provides best practices for modernizing processes and deploying technologies to meet them.



Written by TDWI’s senior research director for business intelligence, David Stodder, the report explains that data-driven business initiatives depend on scalable, agile, and comprehensive data management and data governance. However, legacy technologies and practices often force data scientists and business users to spend too much of their time acquiring and preparing data.



In the report, Stodder points out that “most organizations [we surveyed] have isolated—rather than complete—successes in managing and governing data to meet objectives, including expansion in advanced analytics and AI/ML.” The report explains that improving the balance between enterprise data management and governance and self-service user empowerment is key to success.



Beginning with an examination of the business cases for modernizing data management, integration, and governance, the report reveals the greatest challenges enterprises face and how to address them.



The report also discusses in depth how organizations are actively attempting to unify data governance and data management across distributed environments, including how data catalogs and semantic layers are being deployed as part of data virtualization, data fabric, and data mesh architectures, and for cloud data platforms that unify data warehouses and data lakes.



Report Highlights

Among this comprehensive report’s key findings:

Only 8% of those surveyed reported being both very satisfied with their data management and confident they can modernize technologies, services, and practices to meet evolving requirements; in contrast, 45% said they were mostly satisfied with their current data management but were less confident in their ability to meet future challenges

Data democratization is a primary objective for optimizing analytics and AI/ML; 45% of respondents say making it easier for users to discover and access data is their main priority

Nearly one-third are currently using a data virtualization layer or fabric (32%) and 38% are planning to use one; 21% currently have a data mesh architecture; consolidating data from silos into a single data platform is the current strategy for nearly half of organizations surveyed (47%)

The report concludes with ten best practice recommendations for achieving scalable, agile, and comprehensive data management and governance.



This research was sponsored by Alation, Dataiku, Denodo, erwin by Quest, Hitachi Vantara, SAP, and Snowflake.



Download the report here .

Watch the live webinar about the research on September 11, 2023, or on-demand.



DAVID STODDER is senior director of TDWI Research for business intelligence. He focuses on providing research-based insights and best practices for organizations implementing BI, analytics, data discovery, data visualization, performance management, and related technologies and methods and has been a thought leader in the field for over two decades.



