Everest Discovery to Participate in Key Fall Industry Events: NAMWOLF Annual Meeting, Relativity Fest and Corporate Counsel Men of Color Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Discovery LLC, a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider, today announces its participation in three upcoming industry events: the NAMWOLF Annual Meeting, Relativity Fest and Corporate Counsel Men of Color Conference.

As a leader in the legal technology landscape, Everest Discovery will be attending these events to deepen relationships within the legal community, showcase the company’s offerings, gain additional insight into industry trends and education and enhance its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The NAMWOLF Annual Meeting takes place September 10-13 in Baltimore, Maryland. Everest Discovery serves as a business partner for the organization and will have experts on-site to engage with attendees and showcase the company’s offerings. The company recognizes NAMWOLF as a valuable platform to foster connections with both new and familiar faces, all while contributing to the collective effort to advance DE&I principles.

The Corporate Counsel Men of Color Conference is taking place September 26 in National Harbor, Maryland. Guy Mitchell, vice president of sales at Everest Discovery, will be in attendance at this event to further foster relationships and support DE&I initiatives.

Relativity Fest, an annual event in Chicago, is taking place on September 26-28. As a RelativityOne Silver Partner, Everest Discovery experts will be on hand to network with attendees and go to sessions to further their understanding of the evolving needs of legal professionals and enhance the company’s offerings, all while earning CLE and RCE credits.

“Each of these events provides us with an exciting opportunity to showcase our offerings to attendees, visit with old and new friends, learn valuable educational content and support DE&I initiatives in the legal community,” states Sue Pellegrino, owner and president of Everest Discovery. “We are proud to partner with these organizations and support their efforts to bring the legal community together for engaging content and conversations. We are excited we can be a part of these events.”

To learn more about Everest Discovery LLC, please visit www.everestdiscovery.com.

About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients’ business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO 27001 certified, a certified WBENC Women’s Business Enterprise, a WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certified via the SBA and a GSA contractor.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Everest Discovery

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753