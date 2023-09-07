Galaxy Gaming and Konquer Announce Igaming Content Licensing Agreement

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, have entered into a licensing agreement with Konquer to build and deploy Daredevil Poker®, Emperor’s Challenge Exposed®, High Card Flush®, and High Hand Blackjack® in the North American market.



“We’re delighted to see some of our most exciting titles and progressives be developed for the North American iGaming market by the Konquer team,” stated Todd Cravens, Galaxy Gaming’s President and CEO. “This is the first time Daredevil, Emperor’s Challenge Exposed, and High Card Flush will be live online, and we can’t wait to engage and delight players with this proven content.”

Konquer was founded by the architects of many of DraftKings’ most popular casino games, Ashford Kneitel, CEO and Aditya Singh, CTO. Konquer is known for innovative games and providing players a spectacular experience. From engaging themes to clear rules, everything is designed with a player-first vision.

Ashford said, “Galaxy Gaming has some of the most valuable games in casinos worldwide. We’re honored they trusted us to bring them online.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Through its subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners, Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Konquer

Konquer is headquartered in Los Angeles and was founded by the makers of many of DraftKings’ most popular casino games. Konquer is passionately focused on giving players a spectacular gaming experience. Its mission is to create the coolest and most unique games ever played—full stop. Connect with Konquer on LinkedIn or at konquer.com.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740