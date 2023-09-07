Global Gaming PC Market Size To Grow USD 126.67 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 11.5%

New York, United States , Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gaming PC Market Size is To Grow from USD 42.65 Billion in 2022 to USD 126.67 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period.

A gaming PC is a high-performance computer system designed for playing video games. It features powerful hardware components such as advanced processors, ample RAM, dedicated graphics cards, and fast storage solutions. Gaming PCs are customizable, allowing users to choose specific components to meet their gaming needs. They support high-resolution displays and offer customizable settings for optimal gameplay. Gaming PCs deliver immersive visuals, fast frame rates, and enhanced gaming experiences. With their superior capabilities, they are favored by dedicated gamers looking for the best performance and graphics quality in their gaming sessions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Gaming PC Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Desktop, Laptop, and Peripherals), By Price Range (Low-range, Mid-range, and High-end & Extreme High-end-range), By End-User (Professional Gamers, Casual Gamers, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

High-end & extreme high-end-range is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.3% over the forecast period

Based on the price range, the global gaming PC market is segmented into low-range, mid-range, and high-end & extreme high-end-range. The high-end and extreme high-end range segment of the gaming PC market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, such as technological advancements have led to the development of more powerful processors, graphics cards, and storage solutions, catering to the demands of high-end gamers who seek cutting-edge performance. Rising popularity of virtual reality (VR) gaming and high-resolution gaming experiences has created a demand for gaming PCs capable of delivering immersive and visually stunning gameplay. Additionally, the increasing number of esports tournaments and professional gaming competitions have fueled the need for top-tier gaming systems among competitive gamers. These factors combined contribute to the projected growth of the high-end and extreme high-end range segment in the gaming PC market.

The online segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.8% during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the global gaming PC market is segmented into online and offline. The online segment of the gaming PC market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing availability of high-speed internet connectivity and the widespread adoption of digital distribution platforms have made it easier for gamers to access and download games online. The rise of online multiplayer gaming and esports has fueled the demand for gaming PCs that can support seamless online gaming experiences. Additionally, the convenience and accessibility of online gaming, including multiplayer matchmaking and social features, have attracted a larger audience. As a result, the online segment is expected to grow as more gamers opt for gaming PCs that can deliver reliable and immersive online gaming experiences.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 11.7% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to experience highest growth in the gaming PC market during the forecast period. This is because the region has a large and rapidly expanding population of tech-savvy individuals, including a growing middle class with disposable income. The increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and advancements in digital infrastructure support online gaming and esports. The rising popularity of mobile gaming in countries like China and South Korea has created a strong gaming culture, driving interest in gaming PCs. Furthermore, the region is witnessing a surge in esports tournaments and events, fueling the demand for powerful gaming systems. Overall, these factors position Asia-Pacific as a key growth market for gaming PCs.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global gaming PC market include Razer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Apple Inc., Acer Inc., CyberPowerPC, Samsung Electronics.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Gaming PC Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Gaming PC Market, By Product

Desktop

Laptop

Peripherals

Gaming PC Market, By Price Range

Low-range

Mid-range

High-end & Extreme High-end-range

Gaming PC Market, By End-User

Professional Gamers

Casual Gamers

Others

Gaming PC Market, By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Gaming PC Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



