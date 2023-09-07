Verizon’s New Vehicle Brings Emerging Tech & Award-Winning Connectivity to Enterprise Customers

What you need to know:



Called Mobile Onsite Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), the portable 10-foot trailer delivers a private network, private MEC, SD-Wan, and satellite connectivity to customer locations.

First deployment is at Lockheed Martin's Waterton, Colorado campus where it is being used as a testing platform to ingest sensor data and video to show key performance indicators to assess network operations.

The Mobile Onsite NaaS can also be used as a Mobile Lab as a Service, part of Verizon Innovation Labs’ offerings, for customers who cannot come to the Labs and need to test their applications on their corporate campus or job site.



NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has unveiled a new vehicle that brings the full functionality of Verizon’s wireless network as well as connected emerging technologies right to enterprise customers’ front doors. Called Mobile Onsite Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), the solution delivers a private network, private mobile edge compute (MEC), SD-Wan, and satellite connectivity to customer locations. The 10-foot portable trailer was developed with dual-core network capabilities supporting both 4G and 5G standalone functionality. It also provides scalable, reliable 5G and edge compute that can be managed locally by enterprise and public sector customers for enhanced operational flexibility just about wherever they need it. The first deployment of Verizon's Mobile Onsite NaaS is at Lockheed Martin's Waterton, Colorado campus. In a matter of hours after arriving, the entire solution was set-up and had completed testing over a satellite communications connection, demonstrating its ease of use in almost any environment. The Mobile Onsite NaaS will be used to collect sensor data and video providing key performance indicators to assess network operations. Watch the video on Mobile Onsite NaaS here .

"By delivering the mission critical connectivity that our network provides to customer locations, we are demonstrating how 5G and edge computing can help customers address their strategic priorities and continue to develop advanced solutions,” said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President for Technology and Product Development at Verizon. “A private network on location delivers the high-speed, high-capacity, and low-latency needed for various applications as well as greater privacy and security.”

“As the first host of this advanced system, Lockheed Martin continues to demonstrate our commitment to harnessing the best of commercial technology to create 21st Century Security capabilities that keep our customers ahead of emerging threats,” said Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL® Programs at Lockheed Martin. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Verizon on our 5G.MIL® Unified Network Solutions, which aim to provide cohesive communications, edge processing and advanced networking capabilities for interoperable, resilient and secure connectivity and data flow across all domains.”

Even with 5G technology more accessible than ever, in some situations there is still an opportunity to enhance the network and technological capabilities for enterprise and public sector customers in locations where network connections and coverage can be challenging. The asset offers opportunities for industries such as utilities, agriculture, manufacturing, and more to take advantage of the private network and compute service at a particular location without the costs entailed in a permanent installation allowing for a plug and play model for temporary or permanent use. Consider entertainment companies who need guaranteed 5G and edge compute for a concert, infrastructure providers who need to use drones to assess bridge repairs, or public safety professionals who need to set up a mobile command center at the site of a natural disaster.

Mobile Lab as a Service

The Mobile Onsite NaaS can also be used as a Mobile Lab as a Service, which is part of Verizon Innovation Labs’ offerings. Verizon has three Innovation Labs located in Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco that provide customers with integrated spaces with products and solutions for collaboration as well as an active lab environment for development and testing. These spaces include both commercial and private 5G networks, NSA and IMS cores, multiple RF shielded rooms and a full private MEC portfolio for developers. They support enterprise teams with real-world technical validation, designed to accelerate solution development and offer Verizon’s deep engineering expertise to help them get the most out of the Verizon network. If customers cannot come to the Labs and want to test their applications in the field, the Mobile Onsite NaaS allows them to test their solutions with Verizon engineers on their corporate campus or job site.

