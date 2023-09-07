Intelligent Product Solutions, a Forward Industries Company, Receives Red Dot 2023 Award for Innovative Design with Verizon

- Red Dot Design Award recognizes IPS’s high design quality for Verizon Receiver hardware product -

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), the product design division of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), today announced it received a prestigious Red Dot design award for its work on the Verizon Receiver . The Verizon Receiver, with a sophisticated look, delivers fast 5G internet to every home within the 5G coverage area.

Red Dot award, the highly-regarded seal for outstanding design quality worldwide, is one of the biggest design competitions in the world, with roughly 20,000 entries per year from 60 countries. It recognizes high design quality in 51 different categories. Award recipients are chosen by an international jury made up of 43 design experts from over 20 nations who score and award products based on the tenets of “good design and innovation.”

IPS’s approach for the Verizon receiver focused on delivering an intuitive system that enables installation on window, a wall or a railing, indoors or outdoors to best meet technical and customer needs. The design innovations include a self-orienting 5G antenna, reversible cover, and discrete mounting brackets.

“Receiving a Red Dot Award is a great honor and recognition of the superior product design work we deliver to our clients,” said Paul Severino, president of Intelligent Product Solutions. “This design effort on the Verizon Receiver was a truly collaborative effort with Verizon and Aruliden.”

About Intelligent Product Solutions

Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a subsidiary of Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), is an award-winning global product design and development company with headquarters in New York. IPS offers a full range of expert product design and engineering services, with an expertise in medtech and wearable technology solutions. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics and medical devices, including AdhereTech, Google, Verizon, Zebra Technologies and Steinway. To learn more about IPS, visit https://www.intelligentproducts.solutions/ or contact info@ips-yes.com .

About Forward Industries

Forward is a global design, sourcing and distribution group serving top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. Through its acquisitions of Intelligent Product Solutions, Inc. and Kablooe Design, Inc., the Company has expanded its ability to design and develop solutions for its existing multinational client base and expand beyond the diabetic product line into a variety of industries with a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services.

