Wonderful Pistachios Launches In-Shell Seasoned Salt; the First New In-Shell Flavor in 10 Years

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in over 10 years, Wonderful® Pistachios invites consumers to Get Crackin’ with its newest In-Shell flavor: Seasoned Salt. Rolling out at retailers across the U.S., Wonderful Pistachios’ new In-Shell Seasoned Salt flavor adds zest to every snacking occasion with a blend of savory seasonings accented with garlic, onion, and paprika.



Just in time for football season, Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell Seasoned Salt comes in 14-ounce and 40-ounce bags – ideal for entertaining and sharing with guests at game day watch parties, tailgates, and more. In fact, one out of three Wonderful Pistachios consumers say they eat them while watching sports, with football being the most popular of the sports.

“Consumer demand dictates the need for flavorful varieties when purchasing snacks. With Seasoned Salt, we are excited to spice up the snack aisle and give consumers something new to enjoy during game days,” shared Diana Salsa, associate vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “With years of No Shells flavor innovation since our last In-Shell launch, now’s the time to Get Crackin’ with a flavor combo we know you’ll love!”

New Wonderful Pistachios flavors are proven to drive incremental sales and bring new buyers to the snack nut category. In consumer taste tests, this Seasoned Salt flavor performed higher than current in-market benchmarks on both appeal and purchase intent among nut buyers. The new Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell Seasoned Salt variety joins a longstanding cast of In-Shell flavors including Salt & Pepper and Sweet Chili, as well as the classic Roasted & Salted, Lightly Salted, and No Salt varieties. Wonderful Pistachios is also known for their top tier flavor innovation in award-winning No Shells flavors.

In addition to being a flavorful crowd-pleaser, pistachios are a smart snack option. Wonderful Pistachios is one of the highest protein snack nuts with six grams of protein and three grams of fiber per serving.

The launch of Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell Seasoned Salt will be supported through social media, in-store displays, and retail-specific programs to drive trial at the store-level.

For more information visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or Get Crackin’ with @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

