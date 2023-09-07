Global Polymeric Foams Strategic Market Report 2023: A $144.2 Billion Industry by 2030 - Green Building Trends and Advanced Insulating Technologies Driving Demand

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymeric Foams: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polymeric Foams Market to Reach $144.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Polymeric Foams estimated at US$90.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$144.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The analysis includes insights into annual sales trends, both historical and future projections, and percentage breakdowns of value sales for different resin types, such as polyurethane, polystyrene, PVC, polyolefin, and other resin types, across different end-use sectors like building and construction, automotive, packaging, furniture and bedding, rail, and other applications.
Polyurethane segment is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$67.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polystyrene segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Polymeric Foams market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.3 Billion by the year 2030.
The data provides a comprehensive perspective on the market dynamics and trends over a 16-year period, offering valuable insights into the global polymeric foams market landscape.
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|628
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$90.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$144.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- With All Major End-Use Industries Collapsing Like a House of Cards, Polymeric Foams to Record Double Digit Decline in Global Revenues
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Global Home Bedding Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Expected Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)
- Global Consumer Electronics Industry (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million Vehicles)
- An Introduction to Polymeric Foams
- Types of Polymeric Foams
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Polyurethane Foams Represent A Key Segment
- Building & Construction: The Leading End-Use Segment
- Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Polymeric Foams - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Polymer Foams in Building & Construction: Long-Term Growth Outlook Remains Promising
- Construction Industry: A Critical Indicator of Demand Trends in Polymeric Foams Market
- Infrastructure Projects Also Vital for Growth of Polymeric Foams Market
- Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for Insulating Technologies
- Compliance with Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets: A Key Factor Influencing Growth
- Need for Energy Efficient Buildings Supports Building Insulation Market
- Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Type (%): 2020E
- Building Renovations to Boost Demand for Polymer Foam Insulation
- Trend towards Green Buildings Augurs Well for Polymer Foams Market
- Polymer Foams in Furniture Market: Residential & Commercial Construction Activity to Set Demand Trends
- COVID-19 Outbreak Dents Prospects in Furniture Industry
- Major Furniture Manufacturing Countries Worldwide: 2020E
- Mattresses: A Key Market for Polymer Foams
- Global Mattresses Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Specialty Mattresses Market Presents Growth Opportunity for Polymer Foams Market
- Latex Bedding Finds Preference over Air and Memory Foam Beds
- Reticulated Foams for Better Airflow
- Polymer Foams in Packaging Applications Gain Traction
- Global Protective Packaging Market by End-Use (in %) for 2020E
- Polymeric Foams in Seating: Potential for Growth
- Safety & Comfort Critical Factors Influencing Automotive Foams Market
- Global Automotive Foams Market by End-Use: 2020E
- US Automotive Foams Market by Application (in %) for 2020E
- COVID-19 Outbreak Disrupts Demand for Automotive Foams
- Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to Spur Growth in Automotive Foams Market
- FoamPartner Supplies Innovative PU Foams for Rinspeed AG's Concept Car, microSNAP
- Specially Engineered Foams for EV Batteries Offer Several Benefits
- Saint-Gobain Introduces NextGen PU Compression Pad Materials for EV Batteries
- Aerospace: A High Potential End-Use Vertical
- Eco-Friendly Alternatives Find Prominence
- Blowing Agents: A Major Consideration for Polymer Foam Industry
- Use of Polymer Foams in Drug Delivery Systems: An Emerging Area
- Use Cases in Drug Delivery
- A Review of Select Product Segments
- Polyurethane Foam Dominates Polymeric Foam Market
- Global Polyurethane Foams Market by End-Use Application (2020)
- World Rigid Foam Consumption by Raw Material Type (2020)
- World Flexible Foam Market by Raw Material Type (2020)
- China and Asia-Pacific Lead Consumption of PU Foams
- Myriad Applications of Rigid & Flexible Foams Drive Market Adoption
- Flexible PU Foam Renders High-Quality Cushioning
- Key Benefits of Flexible PU Foam in Select Applications: A Snapshot
- Rigid PU Foam Renders Top-Class Insulation
- Global Polyurethane Foams Market Volume Sales (in %) by Type (2020)
- Global Rigid PU Foams Market by Geographic Region (2020)
- Global Rigid PU Foams Market by Type (2020)
- Polyurethane Innovations and Advancements Foster Growth
- PU Foams, Offering Lightweight & Durability Benefits, Gain Traction in Aerospace Sector
- Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Focus on Reducing Energy Usage in Buildings to Drive Market Growth
- Global Spray PU Foam Market by Type (in %) for 2020E
- Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Production Volume Breakdown by Geographic Region (2020)
- Closed Cell Spray Foam: The Widely Used SPF Variant
- Open Cell Spray Foam: Ideal for Less Demanding Applications
- Microcellular PU Foam: Demand for Lightweight Materials to Fuel Growth
- Polystyrene Foam: Growth Driven by Use in Insulation Products
- Global Polystyrene Foams Demand Breakdown by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2020
- Polyolefin Foams: Opportunities in Sports Goods & Automotive Applications
- Global Polyolefin Foams Market Breakdown by Demand (%) by Foam Type (2020)
- Global Polyolefin Foams Market by End-Use Application (2020)
- Polypropylene Foams Market: Overview
- Global Polypropylene Foams Market by End-Use Application (2020)
- Polyethylene Foams: Diverse Applications to Sustain Market Expansion
- Global Polyethylene Foams Market by End-Use Application (2020)
- Innovations Drive Growth in Polymeric Foams Market
- Novel PU Recycling Technique Emerges
- Search for Sustainable Chemicals for Application in Nanocomposite PU Foams on the Rise
- Polyols (Plant Oil) Based PUFs Garner Attention
- Biodegradable SMP Foams Hold Potential for Use as a Hemostatic Solution
- Novel Spray Foam Insulation Offers Various Benefits
- Carbon Nanotube Foams and Nanocellular Polymer Hold Immense Potential
