Global Polymeric Foams Strategic Market Report 2023: A $144.2 Billion Industry by 2030 - Green Building Trends and Advanced Insulating Technologies Driving Demand

Global Polymeric Foams Market to Reach $144.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Polymeric Foams estimated at US$90.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$144.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The analysis includes insights into annual sales trends, both historical and future projections, and percentage breakdowns of value sales for different resin types, such as polyurethane, polystyrene, PVC, polyolefin, and other resin types, across different end-use sectors like building and construction, automotive, packaging, furniture and bedding, rail, and other applications.

Polyurethane segment is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$67.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polystyrene segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Polymeric Foams market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.3 Billion by the year 2030.

The data provides a comprehensive perspective on the market dynamics and trends over a 16-year period, offering valuable insights into the global polymeric foams market landscape.



What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 628 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $90.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $144.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

With All Major End-Use Industries Collapsing Like a House of Cards, Polymeric Foams to Record Double Digit Decline in Global Revenues

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Global Home Bedding Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Expected Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)

Global Consumer Electronics Industry (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million Vehicles)

An Introduction to Polymeric Foams

Types of Polymeric Foams

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Polyurethane Foams Represent A Key Segment

Building & Construction: The Leading End-Use Segment

Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Polymeric Foams - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Polymer Foams in Building & Construction: Long-Term Growth Outlook Remains Promising

Construction Industry: A Critical Indicator of Demand Trends in Polymeric Foams Market

Infrastructure Projects Also Vital for Growth of Polymeric Foams Market

Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for Insulating Technologies

Compliance with Greenhouse Gas Emission Targets: A Key Factor Influencing Growth

Need for Energy Efficient Buildings Supports Building Insulation Market

Global Building Thermal Insulation Market by Type (%): 2020E

Building Renovations to Boost Demand for Polymer Foam Insulation

Trend towards Green Buildings Augurs Well for Polymer Foams Market

Polymer Foams in Furniture Market: Residential & Commercial Construction Activity to Set Demand Trends

COVID-19 Outbreak Dents Prospects in Furniture Industry

Major Furniture Manufacturing Countries Worldwide: 2020E

Mattresses: A Key Market for Polymer Foams

Global Mattresses Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Specialty Mattresses Market Presents Growth Opportunity for Polymer Foams Market

Latex Bedding Finds Preference over Air and Memory Foam Beds

Reticulated Foams for Better Airflow

Polymer Foams in Packaging Applications Gain Traction

Global Protective Packaging Market by End-Use (in %) for 2020E

Polymeric Foams in Seating: Potential for Growth

Safety & Comfort Critical Factors Influencing Automotive Foams Market

Global Automotive Foams Market by End-Use: 2020E

US Automotive Foams Market by Application (in %) for 2020E

COVID-19 Outbreak Disrupts Demand for Automotive Foams

Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to Spur Growth in Automotive Foams Market

FoamPartner Supplies Innovative PU Foams for Rinspeed AG's Concept Car, microSNAP

Specially Engineered Foams for EV Batteries Offer Several Benefits

Saint-Gobain Introduces NextGen PU Compression Pad Materials for EV Batteries

Aerospace: A High Potential End-Use Vertical

Eco-Friendly Alternatives Find Prominence

Blowing Agents: A Major Consideration for Polymer Foam Industry

Use of Polymer Foams in Drug Delivery Systems: An Emerging Area

Use Cases in Drug Delivery

A Review of Select Product Segments

Polyurethane Foam Dominates Polymeric Foam Market

Global Polyurethane Foams Market by End-Use Application (2020)

World Rigid Foam Consumption by Raw Material Type (2020)

World Flexible Foam Market by Raw Material Type (2020)

China and Asia-Pacific Lead Consumption of PU Foams

Myriad Applications of Rigid & Flexible Foams Drive Market Adoption

Flexible PU Foam Renders High-Quality Cushioning

Key Benefits of Flexible PU Foam in Select Applications: A Snapshot

Rigid PU Foam Renders Top-Class Insulation

Global Polyurethane Foams Market Volume Sales (in %) by Type (2020)

Global Rigid PU Foams Market by Geographic Region (2020)

Global Rigid PU Foams Market by Type (2020)

Polyurethane Innovations and Advancements Foster Growth

PU Foams, Offering Lightweight & Durability Benefits, Gain Traction in Aerospace Sector

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Focus on Reducing Energy Usage in Buildings to Drive Market Growth

Global Spray PU Foam Market by Type (in %) for 2020E

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF) Production Volume Breakdown by Geographic Region (2020)

Closed Cell Spray Foam: The Widely Used SPF Variant

Open Cell Spray Foam: Ideal for Less Demanding Applications

Microcellular PU Foam: Demand for Lightweight Materials to Fuel Growth

Polystyrene Foam: Growth Driven by Use in Insulation Products

Global Polystyrene Foams Demand Breakdown by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2020

Polyolefin Foams: Opportunities in Sports Goods & Automotive Applications

Global Polyolefin Foams Market Breakdown by Demand (%) by Foam Type (2020)

Global Polyolefin Foams Market by End-Use Application (2020)

Polypropylene Foams Market: Overview

Global Polypropylene Foams Market by End-Use Application (2020)

Polyethylene Foams: Diverse Applications to Sustain Market Expansion

Global Polyethylene Foams Market by End-Use Application (2020)

Innovations Drive Growth in Polymeric Foams Market

Novel PU Recycling Technique Emerges

Search for Sustainable Chemicals for Application in Nanocomposite PU Foams on the Rise

Polyols (Plant Oil) Based PUFs Garner Attention

Biodegradable SMP Foams Hold Potential for Use as a Hemostatic Solution

Novel Spray Foam Insulation Offers Various Benefits

Carbon Nanotube Foams and Nanocellular Polymer Hold Immense Potential

