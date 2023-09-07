Global Parmesan Cheese Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Rising Appetite for Authentic and Premium Ingredients Fuels Market

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parmesan Cheese: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Parmesan Cheese Market to Reach $21.2 Billion by 2030
Delve into the nuanced world of Parmesan Cheese, where authenticity reigns supreme. Parmigianino-Reggiano, the most genuine variant of this beloved cheese, is exclusively crafted in Italy. However, cheeses produced elsewhere using similar methods and conditions can also bear the esteemed "parmesan" classification.
In the realm of market dynamics, the global Parmesan Cheese market presents a captivating narrative. Valued at US$16.4 Billion in 2022, this market is poised for further expansion, projected to achieve a remarkable US$21.2 Billion by 2030. A consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% is anticipated during the analytical phase spanning from 2022 to 2030.
Within this landscape, the U.S. Parmesan Cheese market holds significant ground, boasting an estimated value of US$4.2 Billion in 2022. Notably, China, the world's second-largest economy, is on the brink of noteworthy growth, expected to reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 4.7% over the same period.
Meanwhile, Japan and Canada are positioned for growth at 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively. In Europe, Germany is poised for expansion, with a projected CAGR of 2.9% during the span from 2022 to 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Ripples Prompt Cheese Producers & Clients to Shift Gears for Survival
- Ranking of Reasons Cited for Cheese Consumption Amid the Pandemic
- Companies Catering to Food Service Outlets Shift Gears for Resilience
- Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners at Restaurant due to Outbreak during February-July 2020
- Italy's Parmigiano Reggiano Rides High on COVID-19 Storm & Posts Record Production
- COVID-19-Driven Spurt in Dry Ice Demand Threatens Participants in Cheese Market
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Parmesan Cheese - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Dairy Products: An Overview
- Cheese: An Important Segment of the Dairy Products Industry
- Select Stats
- World Cheese Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (2015-2021)
- Annual Per Capita Consumption of Cheese (in Kg) by Select Countries
- Global Cheese Consumption by Type: 2020
- An Evolution Scan of Cheese
- Cultural Influences on Cheese Consumption Patterns
- Parmesan Cheese: A Popular Cheese with Intriguing Nutritional Qualities
- Outlook: Favorable Consumption Dynamics Augurs Well for Packaged Parmesan Cheese Market
- Price Outlook
- Italy: The Home to Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese
- Production volumes of Parmigiano Reggiano in Italy by Production Site (in thousand wheels of cheese): Jan 2019-Jan 2020
- Parmigiano Reggiano Exports
- Parmigiano Reggiano Exports from Italy to Destination Countries: 2020
- Parmesan Cheese Outside Italy
- Production Process
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Consumer Interest in Authentic, Premium Food Ingredients Drives Consumption of Parmesan Cheese
- Industry Witnesses Rise in Consumption of Cheese Powder
- Expansion of Quick Service Restaurants Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Dynamics of Foodservice Outlets and Restaurants Augment Market Prospects
- Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well
- Rise in Online Food Delivery Services also Support Growth
- Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Rise in Online Food Delivery Services also Support Growth
- On-the Go Snacking Trend Supports Growth
- Innovative Packaging and Target Based Promotions to Drive Dairy Products Demand
- Parmesan Cheese Faces Competition From Other Substitutes
- Macro Trends Impacting Growth
- Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region
- Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
