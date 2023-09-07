Global Parmesan Cheese Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Rising Appetite for Authentic and Premium Ingredients Fuels Market

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parmesan Cheese: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Parmesan Cheese Market to Reach $21.2 Billion by 2030

Delve into the nuanced world of Parmesan Cheese, where authenticity reigns supreme. Parmigianino-Reggiano, the most genuine variant of this beloved cheese, is exclusively crafted in Italy. However, cheeses produced elsewhere using similar methods and conditions can also bear the esteemed "parmesan" classification.

In the realm of market dynamics, the global Parmesan Cheese market presents a captivating narrative. Valued at US$16.4 Billion in 2022, this market is poised for further expansion, projected to achieve a remarkable US$21.2 Billion by 2030. A consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% is anticipated during the analytical phase spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Within this landscape, the U.S. Parmesan Cheese market holds significant ground, boasting an estimated value of US$4.2 Billion in 2022. Notably, China, the world's second-largest economy, is on the brink of noteworthy growth, expected to reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 4.7% over the same period.

Meanwhile, Japan and Canada are positioned for growth at 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively. In Europe, Germany is poised for expansion, with a projected CAGR of 2.9% during the span from 2022 to 2030.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Ripples Prompt Cheese Producers & Clients to Shift Gears for Survival

Ranking of Reasons Cited for Cheese Consumption Amid the Pandemic

Companies Catering to Food Service Outlets Shift Gears for Resilience

Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners at Restaurant due to Outbreak during February-July 2020

Italy's Parmigiano Reggiano Rides High on COVID-19 Storm & Posts Record Production

COVID-19-Driven Spurt in Dry Ice Demand Threatens Participants in Cheese Market

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Parmesan Cheese - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Dairy Products: An Overview

Cheese: An Important Segment of the Dairy Products Industry

Select Stats

World Cheese Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (2015-2021)

Annual Per Capita Consumption of Cheese (in Kg) by Select Countries

Global Cheese Consumption by Type: 2020

An Evolution Scan of Cheese

Cultural Influences on Cheese Consumption Patterns

Parmesan Cheese: A Popular Cheese with Intriguing Nutritional Qualities

Outlook: Favorable Consumption Dynamics Augurs Well for Packaged Parmesan Cheese Market

Price Outlook

Italy: The Home to Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese

Production volumes of Parmigiano Reggiano in Italy by Production Site (in thousand wheels of cheese): Jan 2019-Jan 2020

Parmigiano Reggiano Exports

Parmigiano Reggiano Exports from Italy to Destination Countries: 2020

Parmesan Cheese Outside Italy

Production Process

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Interest in Authentic, Premium Food Ingredients Drives Consumption of Parmesan Cheese

Industry Witnesses Rise in Consumption of Cheese Powder

Expansion of Quick Service Restaurants Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Dynamics of Foodservice Outlets and Restaurants Augment Market Prospects

Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well

Rise in Online Food Delivery Services also Support Growth

Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rise in Online Food Delivery Services also Support Growth

On-the Go Snacking Trend Supports Growth

Innovative Packaging and Target Based Promotions to Drive Dairy Products Demand

Parmesan Cheese Faces Competition From Other Substitutes

Macro Trends Impacting Growth

Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 59 Featured)

Aar Kay Food Products Ltd.

All American Foods

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BelGioioso Cheese Inc.

Bluegrass Dairy and Food, Inc.

Commercial Creamery Company

Cora Brand Products

Dairiconcepts, L.P.

Kane grade Limited

Kerry Group PLC

Lactosan A/S

Organic Valley

Panos Brands LLC

Saputo Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

