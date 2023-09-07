Global Sesame Oil Market Size Projected to Reach USD 7.25 Billion By 2032, at 5.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Sesame Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Processed and Virgin); By End User (Food Service, Food Processor, Retail); By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global sesame oil market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 4.15 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 7.25 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5.8% between 2023 and 2032.”

Sesame Oil Market: Report Overview

Sesame oil is an edible vegetable oil obtained from the seeds of Sesamum indicium. This oil is made by squeezing sesame seeds, either toasted or untoasted. While pressing the toasted seeds results in an oil with a nutty scent and flavor appropriate for seasoning, squeezing the raw seeds produces a cold-pressed oil that is great for cooking. It is commonly used to dress salads with a distinct flavor and texture, making them more flavorful and increasing their aesthetic appeal.

Furthermore, sesame oil has grown in popularity over time due to its medicinal benefits and is now a typical ingredient in many skin care products like sunscreens and moisturizers. Additionally, it is often used by manufacturers that create body massage oils, which significantly boosts the sesame oil market growth.

Request Sample Copy of Sesame Oil Market Research Report @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/sesame-oil-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

110+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Akay Agro Allied

Dipasa Europe

Manishankar Oils

Nirlesh Foods

Olam International

Organic India

Samruddhi Organic Farm

Shilon Farms

Shree Western G & C Industries

Shrimant Sai Oil Mill

Tradin Organic Agriculture

Unicorn Ingredient

UNI-TECH International

Virdhara International

Zapach International

Zillion International

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/sesame-oil-market/request-for-sample

OR

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2697/2

Sesame Oil Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 7.25 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 4.38 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.8% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Nirlesh Foods, Tradin Organic Agriculture, Dipasa Europe, Unicorn Ingredients, Virdhara International, Shilon Farms, Olam International, and others. Segments Covered By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased popularity of ethnic cuisines: The demand for sesame oil has grown globally due to the emerging trend of food culture globalization and the expanding popularity of ethnic cuisines worldwide. Using sesame oil in non-traditional recipes and fusion foods has greatly acquired pace and traction in the last few years, the primary drivers fueling the global market expansion. This is due to an increase in the number of people experimenting with diverse cuisines and flavors .

The demand for sesame oil has grown globally due to the emerging trend of food culture globalization and the expanding popularity of ethnic cuisines worldwide. Using sesame oil in non-traditional recipes and fusion foods has greatly acquired pace and traction in the last few years, the primary drivers fueling the global market expansion. This is due to an increase in the number of people experimenting with diverse cuisines and flavors Product differentiation and premiumization opportunities: Offering cold-pressed or organic sesame oil, developing distinctive flavor variants, or presenting value-added products like scented or blended sesame oils are just a few examples of how major sesame oil manufacturers are looking into opportunities for product differentiation and premiumization to cater to different niche markets and higher-end consumers. These strategies help them establish a competitive edge, capture higher profit margins, and create lucrative opportunities for the sesame oil market demand.

Top Findings of the Report

One of the main factors driving the market growth at an exponential rate is the growing consumer awareness of the variety of benefits linked to the consumption of pure sesame oil, as well as the growing focus of companies on finding product applications outside the food industry, such as in cosmetics and personal care products as well as in nutraceutical applications.

The sesame oil market segmentation is mainly based on the end user, product type, region, and distribution channel.

Asia Pacific region dominated the market with a significant growth rate in 2022.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/sesame-oil-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Government Initiatives: Growing government support initiatives for sesame seed producers through tax breaks and subsidies and consumer preference for organic and natural goods emerging as a prominent important trend will likely impact the market.

Growing government support initiatives for sesame seed producers through tax breaks and subsidies and consumer preference for organic and natural goods emerging as a prominent important trend will likely impact the market. Growing innovations: The increased use of light and oxygen-resistant packaging materials, such as cans or opaque bottles, which help to protect the oil from degradation caused by light and air exposure and are also widely used to hold the freshness and flavor of sesame oil, which greatly contributes to the sesame oil market share , has led to enhanced preservation and extended shelf life of sesame oil.

Segmental Analysis

Processed Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

The processed sector held the largest share of the sesame oil market in 2022 and is predicted to keep that position throughout the forecasted period due to rising consumer awareness of the potential health benefits of sesame oil because of its high content of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals as well as the rise in the number of consumers who are actively looking for healthier cooking oil alternatives, such as processed sesame oil.

Furthermore, as a better alternative diet because of its anti-inflammatory and heart-healthy characteristics, the virgin sector is predicted to experience significant growth over the upcoming years. The market is also projected to benefit from the growing use of virgin sesame oil in natural skincare products due to its possible hydrating and nourishing effects.

The Food Service Sector Holds a Significant Share

Due to the rising popularity of sesame oil as a healthier alternative to many other cooking oils due to its high monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats content, the food service sector held the largest market share in revenue in 2022. Also, an increase in food service establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, and catering services, primarily propelled the sesame oil market size.

Moreover, the retail sector is predicted to expand at the fastest rate over the forecasted period, which is mainly due to increased consumer access to different brands, types, and variants of sesame oil through various retail stores, consumers' rapidly increasing preference for organic and natural products, as well as increased efforts to raise consumer awareness of the oil's potential advantages and influence their purchasing behavior.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/sesame-oil-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Geographical Overview

Asia Pacific: The presence of major sesame oil exporting nations like Indonesia, India, and China, which nearly account for 46% of global exports, as well as the rising consumption of the product in various types of massage oils, cuisines, and Ayurveda, contributed significantly to the sesame oil market in Asia Pacific in 2022, which is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

North America: Due to the rising number of product applications in the food and beverage industry, the popularity of several international cuisines, including Thai, Chinese, Korean, and Indian cuisines, and the existence of beneficial initiatives and support programs aiding sesame seed farmers throughout the region, the North American region is predicted to be the fastest-emerging region with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Browse the Detail Report “Sesame Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Processed and Virgin); By End User (Food Service, Food Processor, Retail); By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/sesame-oil-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

Suntory announced in January 2022 that it was expanding its heart and brain health product line by introducing Sesamin EX and DHA & EPA + Sesamin through its direct-to-consumer channel in Singapore. Sesame is an antioxidant found in sesame seeds, albeit in relatively small amounts in the two recently created products.

Momofuku announced the release of its toasted sesame oil in May 2021. This cold-pressed oil variety comes in a little container and is created in-house. The newly created oil will be a free upgrade for most home cooks.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the estimated market size of sesame oil during the forecast period?

What is the growth rate of the sesame oil market?

Which factors are propelling the market growth of sesame oil?

Who are the prominent manufacturers of sesame oil?

What segments are covered in the report?

Which region is accounting for the largest market share?

Which trends and opportunities are shaping up the sesame oil market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the sesame oil market report based on product type, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type Outlook

Processed

Virgin

By End User Outlook

Food Service

Food Processor

Retail

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter