Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name CareSource to 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care List

DAYTON, OH, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected CareSource for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List. This is CareSource’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 28 out of 40 organizations recognized. Earning a spot means that CareSource is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified ™ companies in the health care industry.

"We are thrilled to be selected by Fortune Media and Great Place to Work for their Best Workplaces in Health Care list," said CareSource President and CEO, Erhardt Preitauer. "I appreciate the dedication my CareSource family brings to their work each day and am honored and proud to lead an organization committed to serving the needs of our members."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies know that it isn’t the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: lower labor costs, higher standards of care, and happier employees.”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Health Care,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in health care is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what’s needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance.”

Earlier this year, CareSource was proud to be Great Place To Work® Certified™ for the second year in a row.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 208,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.