Floor Coatings Market to Record Significant Growth at a 6.3% CAGR to Reach a Valuation of USD 5.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rapid Urbanization, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Extrapolate, the Global Floor Coatings Market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2030 from USD 3.5 billion in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Key factors driving market growth are the growth of the construction industry and the increasing application of coating materials in industrial, commercial, and residential applications.

Floor coatings are the primary protective layers applied to surfaces that experience corrosion, wear, or stress, such as those found in chemical plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. The need for floor coatings has further increased due to global population growth and the boom in industrialization. Additionally, rising investment in the infrastructure sector and the change in demand for floor coatings from the chemical industry present potential for market participants.

Competitive Landscape

Leading market players are using a variety of corporate growth methods, including joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations, to fortify their market presence. Through investments in R&D efforts, the construction of new manufacturing facilities, and the optimization of supply chains, these strategies seek to broaden their product portfolios and market shares in several areas.

Prominent manufacturers in the global floor coatings market include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ardex Endura

ArmorPoxy

BASF SE

Jotun

Kansai Paint

LATICRETE International, Inc.

Mapei

Maris Polymers

Michelman, Inc.

Milliken & Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sika AG

Sto Ltd.

Teknos Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Tikkurila

Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Presence of Favorable Characteristics of Epoxy to Bolster Product Demand



The epoxy segment has dominated the market share of the global floor coatings market in 2020 due to its physical characteristics. Epoxy is a solid and durable flooring product that is placed over an underlying concrete slab in many industrial applications or anywhere that the concrete slab is severely eroded. The increasing application of epoxy in construction purposes fuels segmental growth. Some of the most common and efficient uses for epoxy mortar in industrial buildings include covering flooring surfaces, restoring damage from wear and tear, and constructing slopes.

By End-User Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Rapid Industrialization to Foster the Floor Coatings Market Progress



The industrial segment held the lion's share in the market in 2021 due to the global increase in industrialization and urbanization. Notably, the chemical industry held a larger portion of the market share compared to other industries. This is attributed to the extensive use of chemicals in almost every product, whether directly or indirectly. This underscores the worldwide importance of the chemical sector. Given its paramount significance, the demand for high-performance flooring remains crucial for various industrial facilities like research labs, manufacturing plants, and other industrial structures.

Increasing Global Urbanization to Drive Floor Coatings Market Progress

The floor coating industry is witnessing strong growth due to rapid industrialization and globalization. The market has grown quickly as a result of shifting market patterns. Floor coatings are administered onto various surfaces, such as concrete, tiles, and wooden floors, among others, to safeguard against chemical attacks, moisture infiltration, corrosion, thermal stress, and other potential dangers,

The key characteristics of floor coatings are their extended shelf life, as well as their aesthetic appeal, level of protection, affordability, and ease of upkeep. Floor coatings available in the market have diverse features and are used across the industry for various purposes.

Technological Advancements in North America to Support Market Development

The North America floor coatings market is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The regional growth is attributable to the ongoing technological advancements in floor coatings, significant government investments in green building development, and infrastructure advancements in the automotive and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally, several other upcoming building projects, such as the expansion and restoration of JFK International Airport, the Atlanta Chattanooga High-Speed Rail Ground Transportation project, and others, are foreseen to offer profitable growth opportunities for the North American industry.

Prominent Infrastructural Development in APAC to Bolster Market Expansion

Asia Pacific is dominating the global floor coatings market due to the growing population and major urbanization activities. With increased commercial and residential development activities in the region, the demand for floor coatings has risen significantly. Recent years have witnessed market expansion fueled by population growth and higher disposable income in emerging nations. Moreover, the consumption of floor coatings has seen an uptick in countries like India and China, where the building industry has experienced rapid growth, largely due to increased government investments.

