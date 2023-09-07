Global Food Safety Testing Market Strategy Report 2023-2030: Focus on Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO Testing

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Food Safety Testing Market to Reach $31.3 Billion by 2030

The global Food Safety Testing market, valued at US$19.2 Billion in 2022, is projected to expand to US$31.3 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2030.

The market analysis delves into various segments, including Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO Testing, and more.

The report provides insights into annual sales, percentage CAGR, and value distribution across applications like Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products, Processed Food, Dairy & Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereals & Grains, and Others. Notably, Microbiological Testing is predicted to attain a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion during the analysis period. The Residues & Contamination Testing segment is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 6.6% post-pandemic recovery.

The U.S. Food Safety Testing market is valued at US$4.1 Billion in 2022, while China is poised to achieve a market size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030 with an 8.1% CAGR. Japan and Canada are also anticipated to experience growth, along with Germany in Europe. The Asia-Pacific market, led by countries like Australia, India, and South Korea, is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 684 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry

Increasing Risk of Food Fraud a Major Concern for Food Companies

Rising Need for Universal Food Safety and Security Regulatory Reforms

US Implements Safety Norms for Food Safety Companies

FDA's New Era of Smarter Food Safety

Requirements on Food Labeling Eased Temporarily in the United States

Food Safety Emerges as a Major Concern for Public Health Systems

Increasing Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Food Safety Testing Market

A Bird's Eye View of Food Testing Market

Growing Need to Curb Foodborne Illnesses Drives Food Safety Testing Market

Developed Economies Lead the Food Safety Testing Market

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Market Growth

Microbiological Testing Segment Leads, GMO Testing Poised to Post High Growth

Rising Threat of Pathogen Contamination Drives Growth in Pathogen Testing Market

Comparison of Foodborne Pathogen Testing Methods

E.coli Testing Market: Technology Advancements Drive Growth

GMO Testing: The Fastest Growing Testing Category

Pesticide Residue Testing Market Rides on the Growing Need to Limit Pesticide Remnants in the Food Supply Chain

Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products: The Largest End-Use Segment

Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures

Traditional Testing Technologies Continue to Rule the Roost

Leading Food Processors Exhibit Inclination Towards Rapid Microbiological Testing

Competitive Landscape

Key Brands in Food Testing Market

Recent Market Activity

Food Safety Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks and Product Recalls: Food Safety Testing Market Positioned for Growth

Number of Food Allergen Recalls in the US: Breakdown by FDA-Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for 2019

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turns Focus onto Food Safety

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Diagnostics

Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market

Food Contract Laboratories to Outdo In-house Labs

Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam

Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree

Global Food Microbiology Testing Market Breakdown of Value Sales (IN %) by Pathogen and Routine Tests for 2019

Rapid and Automated Tests: Attractive Solution for Food Processors

Emerging Technologies Transform Food Safety Testing Market

NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth Promise

Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth

Blockchain Technology to Play Important Part in Meat Recall-Related Losses

Number of Meat Recalls by Issue in the US for 2018

Number of Meat Recalls in the US for the Years 2012-2018

Nanotechnology in Food Testing

Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers

Biotechnology and Bioinformatics: The Backbone of New Testing Technologies

Process Testing to Gain Prominence

Automation Picks Up Momentum

Smart Labels and Tags Gains Significance

Consumer Packaged Goods Companies: Technology Innovations Aid in Compliance with Food Safety Requirements

Adulteration of Meat Products on the Rise

Meat Irradiation: A Solution to Curb Contamination?

Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing Technologies

Mycotoxin: A High-Grade Food Contaminant

Food Safety Services Challenged by Emerging Raw Materials

Environmental Monitoring Gaining Prominence in Food Processing

Mandatory Labeling Requirements Bode Well for Food Safety Testing Market

An Insight into Food Safety Testing Market by Technology

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in Food Sciences and Quality Control

Growing Concerns over GMOs Demand Rapid Tests for GMOs Detection

PCR Technique Plays a Vital Role in GMOs Detection

ELISA and Lateral Flow Tests Adoption in Identification of GMOs to Zoom

Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to Tap

Multiplexing for Food Pathogen Testing

LC/MS Technologies Gains Space in Food Safety Testing

Promising Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Safety Testing

Regulatory Environment

Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing

Need for Standardization of Pesticide Residue Testing

Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)

HACCP

Codex Alimentarius Commission Agreement for Pre-Market GMO Testing

Key Issues

Food Industry's Growing Threat: Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

Herbicide Resistant Genetically Engineered Plants Pose Problem

Food Safety Issues in Food Production

Global Companies Resist Standardization of Testing Procedures

Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology Testing Market

Test Kits Remain Insufficient for Detecting All Allergens

Ban on Antibiotics Fuel Food Residue Testing

