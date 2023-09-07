Global Food Safety Testing Market Strategy Report 2023-2030: Focus on Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO Testing

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Safety Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Food Safety Testing Market to Reach $31.3 Billion by 2030
The global Food Safety Testing market, valued at US$19.2 Billion in 2022, is projected to expand to US$31.3 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2030.
The market analysis delves into various segments, including Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO Testing, and more.
The report provides insights into annual sales, percentage CAGR, and value distribution across applications like Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products, Processed Food, Dairy & Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereals & Grains, and Others. Notably, Microbiological Testing is predicted to attain a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion during the analysis period. The Residues & Contamination Testing segment is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 6.6% post-pandemic recovery.
The U.S. Food Safety Testing market is valued at US$4.1 Billion in 2022, while China is poised to achieve a market size of US$2.2 Billion by 2030 with an 8.1% CAGR. Japan and Canada are also anticipated to experience growth, along with Germany in Europe. The Asia-Pacific market, led by countries like Australia, India, and South Korea, is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030.
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|684
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$19.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$31.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry
- Increasing Risk of Food Fraud a Major Concern for Food Companies
- Rising Need for Universal Food Safety and Security Regulatory Reforms
- US Implements Safety Norms for Food Safety Companies
- FDA's New Era of Smarter Food Safety
- Requirements on Food Labeling Eased Temporarily in the United States
- Food Safety Emerges as a Major Concern for Public Health Systems
- Increasing Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Food Safety Testing Market
- A Bird's Eye View of Food Testing Market
- Growing Need to Curb Foodborne Illnesses Drives Food Safety Testing Market
- Developed Economies Lead the Food Safety Testing Market
- Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Market Growth
- Microbiological Testing Segment Leads, GMO Testing Poised to Post High Growth
- Rising Threat of Pathogen Contamination Drives Growth in Pathogen Testing Market
- Comparison of Foodborne Pathogen Testing Methods
- E.coli Testing Market: Technology Advancements Drive Growth
- GMO Testing: The Fastest Growing Testing Category
- Pesticide Residue Testing Market Rides on the Growing Need to Limit Pesticide Remnants in the Food Supply Chain
- Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products: The Largest End-Use Segment
- Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures
- Traditional Testing Technologies Continue to Rule the Roost
- Leading Food Processors Exhibit Inclination Towards Rapid Microbiological Testing
- Competitive Landscape
- Key Brands in Food Testing Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Food Safety Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks and Product Recalls: Food Safety Testing Market Positioned for Growth
- Number of Food Allergen Recalls in the US: Breakdown by FDA-Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for 2019
- Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)
- Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turns Focus onto Food Safety
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Diagnostics
- Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents Opportunities for Testing Market
- Food Contract Laboratories to Outdo In-house Labs
- Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam
- Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree
- Global Food Microbiology Testing Market Breakdown of Value Sales (IN %) by Pathogen and Routine Tests for 2019
- Rapid and Automated Tests: Attractive Solution for Food Processors
- Emerging Technologies Transform Food Safety Testing Market
- NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth Promise
- Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth
- Blockchain Technology to Play Important Part in Meat Recall-Related Losses
- Number of Meat Recalls by Issue in the US for 2018
- Number of Meat Recalls in the US for the Years 2012-2018
- Nanotechnology in Food Testing
- Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers
- Biotechnology and Bioinformatics: The Backbone of New Testing Technologies
- Process Testing to Gain Prominence
- Automation Picks Up Momentum
- Smart Labels and Tags Gains Significance
- Consumer Packaged Goods Companies: Technology Innovations Aid in Compliance with Food Safety Requirements
- Adulteration of Meat Products on the Rise
- Meat Irradiation: A Solution to Curb Contamination?
- Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing Technologies
- Mycotoxin: A High-Grade Food Contaminant
- Food Safety Services Challenged by Emerging Raw Materials
- Environmental Monitoring Gaining Prominence in Food Processing
- Mandatory Labeling Requirements Bode Well for Food Safety Testing Market
- An Insight into Food Safety Testing Market by Technology
- Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
- Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in Food Sciences and Quality Control
- Growing Concerns over GMOs Demand Rapid Tests for GMOs Detection
- PCR Technique Plays a Vital Role in GMOs Detection
- ELISA and Lateral Flow Tests Adoption in Identification of GMOs to Zoom
- Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to Tap
- Multiplexing for Food Pathogen Testing
- LC/MS Technologies Gains Space in Food Safety Testing
- Promising Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Safety Testing
- Regulatory Environment
- Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing
- Need for Standardization of Pesticide Residue Testing
- Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)
- HACCP
- Codex Alimentarius Commission Agreement for Pre-Market GMO Testing
- Key Issues
- Food Industry's Growing Threat: Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)
- Herbicide Resistant Genetically Engineered Plants Pose Problem
- Food Safety Issues in Food Production
- Global Companies Resist Standardization of Testing Procedures
- Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology Testing Market
- Test Kits Remain Insufficient for Detecting All Allergens
- Ban on Antibiotics Fuel Food Residue Testing
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)
- ALS Limited
- Bureau Veritas S.A.
- DTS Food Assurance
- Eurofins Scientific
- FoodChain ID Testing
- ifp Institut fur Produktqualitat GmbH
- Intertek Group PLC
- Merieux NutriSciences
- Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
- Neogen Corporation
- Romer Labs, Inc.
- SGS SA
- 3M Company
- Biolog, Inc.
- Charm Sciences, Inc.
