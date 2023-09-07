Global Embolic Protection Devices Market Size to Reach USD 1,242.9 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global embolic protection devices market size was USD 558.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and neurovascular diseases, technological advancements in embolic protection devices, and increasing product launches by key market players in diagnostic field are some of the major factors driving the market revenue growth. In addition, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and rising government initiations and research and development activities for pre-diagnostics are contributing to revenue growth of the embolic protection devices market.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among populations across the globe is driving revenue growth of the market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are most common cause of death globally, claiming the lives of an estimated 17.9 million people each year. CVDs are a collection of heart and blood vessel disorders that include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and others. Heart attacks and strokes account for more than four out of every five CVD deaths, and one-third of these deaths occur in adults under the age of 70. Thus, these devices help to reduce number of difficulties caused by blockages in small blood arteries produced by material released into the bloodstream.

Furthermore, increasing product launches by key market players in diagnostic field is contributing to the market revenue growth. For instance, on 29 July 2020, Keystone Heart, LTD., a medical device inventor on a mission to reinvent the standard of structural heart care, announced the completion of the first worldwide commercial trial utilizing the TriGUARD 3TM Cerebral Embolic Protection (CEP) Device. Pieter Stella, MD, Assistant Professor in the Medical Department of Cardiology at UMC Utrecht in the Netherlands, successfully performed Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) using the TriGUARD 3TM device, which is designed to reduce the risk of cerebral damage during transcatheter heart procedures.

However, product recalls by different leading companies and federal government agencies are restraining the market revenue growth. For instance, on 1 October 2022, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. recalled the WIRION embolic protection device due to filter breakage complaints during retrieval. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. received nine reports of device malfunctions, but no reports of mortality as a result of this device issue. The filter assembly can become difficult to disengage under certain conditions, such as when the filter basket is extremely full. Withdrawal in this condition can cause the WIRION system filter component to tear or separate, resulting in a cascade of undesirable events such as embolization.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 558.0 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 8.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 1,242.9 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Material, application, end-use and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Allium Ltd, Contego Medical, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation., Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, LLC., NIPRO, Hologic, Inc., Cardinal Health. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global embolic protection devices market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions. Some major players included in the global embolic protection devices (EPDs) market report are:

Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation Abbott Allium Ltd Contego Medical, Inc. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, LLC. NIPRO Hologic, Inc. Cardinal Health.



Strategic Development

On 6 October 2021, The Neuroguard IEP three-in-one Carotid Stent and Post-Dilation Balloon System with Integrated Embolic Protection (Neuroguard IEP System) received CE Mark clearance from Contego Medical Inc., a cardiovascular device developer. The Neuroguard IEP System is a patented system that includes a revolutionary next-generation nitinol stent, a pre-positioned post-dilation balloon, and an integrated microembolic filter with 40 m pores.

On 29 June 2021, The FDA cleared Front Line Medical Technologies, Inc.'s Control of Bleeding, Resuscitation, Arterial Occlusion System (Cobra-OS). The Cobra-OS is a 4-F device used for Resuscitative Endothelial Balloon Aorta Occlusion (REBOA). The business has been approved by Health Canada.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share owing to a high prevalence of highly qualified healthcare professionals, staffs as well as the high percentage of diagnostics tests performed in hospitals and clinics is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The occlusion devices segment registered for a significantly fast revenue growth rate in 2022. Advances in occlusion device materials and designs have accelerated the shift from open-heart procedures with considerable complexity and morbidity, or lifetime medication with a significant risk of bleeds, to minimally invasive deployment. Over the last few decades, a wide range of occlusion devices have been developed, with biodegradable and 3D-printed occlusion devices emerging as next-generation alternates to conventional Nitinol-based occlusion equipment due to biodegradability, modification, and improved biologic compatibility.

The embolic protection devices market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to rising prevalence of neurovascular diseases and cardiovascular diseases. Cerebrovascular disease is a group of disorders that affect the blood arteries and blood flow in the brain. A stroke is the most prevalent symptom of cerebrovascular disease, but other symptoms include stenosis vascular dementia, and subarachnoid hemorrhage. Stroke was the sixth biggest cause of mortality in the United States in 2020, accounting for 36.4 deaths per 100,000 individuals.

On 7 September 2022, Abbott announced the European launch of its Amplatzer Talisman Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) occlusion solution. Occlusion with the Talisman PFO is a catheter-based, minimally invasive treatment. It closes the gap, reducing the possibility of another stroke.

Emergen Research has segmented the global embolic protection devices market on the basis of product, material, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Distal Filter Devices Occlusion Devices Proximal Occlusion Filters Devices

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Nitinol Polyurethane

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Cardio-vascular diseases Neurovascular diseases Peripheral vascular diseases Coronary artery disease Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Centers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



