[New Report] Cellular Glass Market is estimated to be US$ 742.5 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecasted period-BY PMI

Covina, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the Cellular Glass Market?

Cellular glass is a unique and versatile building material that is known for its excellent thermal insulation properties, resistance to fire and moisture, and durability. It is primarily used in construction and industrial applications where insulation and structural integrity are crucial. Cellular glass is made from crushed recycled glass, which is then mixed with a foaming agent and heated to a high temperature.

The global focus on energy efficiency and sustainability has been driving the demand for better insulation materials. Cellular glass, with its excellent thermal insulation properties, is expected to gain popularity in construction and industrial applications to reduce energy consumption. The construction industry is a significant consumer of cellular glass insulation for applications such as roofing, wall insulation, and foundation insulation. As construction activities were expected to grow in many regions, the demand for Cellular Glass Market in these applications is likely to increase over the forecast period.

Key highlights –

In January 2023, Owens Corning introduced FOAMGLAS Perinsul SIB as a thermal bridging solution for high-performance buildings. Its thermal performance is explained by material science. A block called FOAMGLAS Perinsul SIB is composed of cellular glass, which makes it capable of assisting in the elimination of thermal bridging beneath exterior masonry veneer walls. Cellular glass possesses impressive compressive strength and dimensional stability. To help protect against moisture, cellular glass insulation is nonabsorbent and impermeable to water. It will not shrink, compress or deform over time – even in extreme temperatures. And cellular glass insulation has long been trusted to defend against thermal bridging in high-performing buildings in Europe.

Analyst View –

Cellular glass is widely used in industrial settings for insulating pipes, tanks, and equipment in the chemical, petrochemical, and energy sectors. As industrial activities and infrastructure development expand, the demand for cellular glass insulation in these applications was anticipated to rise. As emerging economies continue to grow, there has been an increased focus on infrastructure development and industrial expansion which in turn is expected to fruitful the demand for Cellular Glass Market growth.

Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Energy Efficiency Regulations: Stringent energy efficiency regulations in many countries encourage the use of high-performance insulation materials like cellular glass.

Stringent energy efficiency regulations in many countries encourage the use of high-performance insulation materials like cellular glass. Rising Awareness: Increasing awareness of the benefits of cellular glass, such as its fire resistance and long-term durability, may drive demand.

Industrial Expansion: Growth in industries like oil and gas, where cellular glass is used for insulation, can boost market demand.

Growth in industries like oil and gas, where cellular glass is used for insulation, can boost market demand. Sustainable Construction: The trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices may favor cellular glass due to its recyclability and low environmental impact.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development in materials science may lead to improved cellular glass products with better insulation properties.

Ongoing research and development in materials science may lead to improved cellular glass products with better insulation properties. Urbanization: Urbanization and population growth create a constant demand for new buildings, leading to a steady need for insulation materials.

Report scope:

Attributes Details Cellular Glass Market Value (2020) US$ 537.2Bn Cellular Glass Market Projected Value(2029) US$742.5Bn Cellular Glass Market CAGR (2020-2029) 3.7%

Segmentation of the Cellular Glass Market:

Product Type:

Blocks: Cellular glass blocks are commonly used for insulation in walls, roofs, and floors.

Cellular glass blocks are commonly used for insulation in walls, roofs, and floors. Sheets/Panels: These are used for thermal insulation in various industrial applications.

Application:

Building & Construction: Used for insulation in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Used for insulation in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Industrial: Applied in industries like oil & gas, chemical, and petrochemical for insulation and protection.

End-User Industry:

Energy: Used for insulation in power plants and renewable energy facilities.

Used for insulation in power plants and renewable energy facilities. Oil & Gas: Insulation in pipelines, tanks, and refineries.

Chemical: Insulation for chemical processing equipment.

Insulation for chemical processing equipment. Others: Such as automotive and aerospace industries.

Region:

Cellular glass markets may vary by region due to climate and construction trends.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Supply Chain Disruptions:

The pandemic disrupted supply chains worldwide, potentially affecting the production and availability of cellular glass materials.

Construction Delays:

Lockdowns and social distancing measures may have led to delays in construction projects, impacting the demand for insulation materials like cellular glass.

Shift in Priorities:

Some construction projects might have been postponed or canceled, especially in sectors like hospitality and retail, which could affect the market.

Remote Work Trends:

An increase in remote work may have shifted demand from commercial real estate to residential construction, which could impact the types and quantities of insulation materials needed.

Health and Safety Regulations:

New health and safety regulations related to indoor air quality and energy efficiency may have influenced the demand for high-quality insulation materials.

Government Stimulus Packages:

Government stimulus packages aimed at infrastructure and construction projects could have a positive impact on the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global cellular glass market includes,

Misapor AG

Owens Corning

POLYDROS, S.A.

REFAGLASS s.r.o.

Uusioaines Oy

Zhejiang Zhenshen Thermal Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co., Ltd.

Steinbach Schaumglas GmbH & Co. KG

Earthstone International LLC

Questions by Cellular Glass Market:

What are the key market trends and market dynamics? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What is the competitive landscape like in the market? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries? What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

