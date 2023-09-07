Global Adhesion Barrier Market Size to Reach USD 1,307.6 Million 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global adhesion barrier market size is expected to reach USD 1,307.6 Million in 2032, and register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Adhesion barrier market revenue growth is expected to be driven by factors such as growing number of orthopedic surgeries undertaken globally. Inflammatory issues and bone and joint deterioration impact millions of individuals worldwide. These conditions frequently result in need for surgery and replacement. Over 90% of surgery patients get postoperative adhesions, and hospital readmission rates can reach 20%. Newer technologies are more effective, simpler to employ in complex anatomies, and highly compatible with a variety of delivery techniques, offering a reliable universal platform to avoid postoperative adhesions in various surgical treatments. Thus, innovative treatment options offered by adhesion barriers is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Factors hampering market revenue growth is strict regulations associated with adhesion barriers. For instance, studies utilizing this device do not meet the standards for the shortened Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) since the FDA has assessed it to be a device with considerable risk. Sponsors of such studies must adhere to laws regulating institutional review boards and informed consent in addition to having an FDA-approved IDE. In addition to IRB clearance, clinical study of major risk devices requires an authorized investigational device exemption application. The FD&C act permits the FDA to exclude certain devices from some act requirements that would otherwise apply to devices that are distributed commercially. Devices can be supplied for use on human subjects during clinical research if these are only intended for experimental use.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 616.3 Million CAGR (2023-2032) 7.8% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 1,307.6 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Delivery Mode, Application, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Baxter, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, BD, Integra LifeSciences, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Getinge AB, Terumo Corporation, FzioMed, Inc., MAST Biosurgery USA, Inc., Innocoll Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global adhesion barrier market is fragmented, with various large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective adhesion barrier services. Some major players included in the global adhesion barrier market report are:

Baxter

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Integra LifeSciences

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Getinge AB

Terumo Corporation

FzioMed, Inc.

MAST Biosurgery USA, Inc.

Innocoll

Strategic Development

On 23 February 2022, the first sheet-type absorbable adhesion barrier produced in Japan, TENALEAF, was approved as a medical device, according to a statement from Gunze Limited. Through its subsidiary − Gunze Medical Japan, the business intends to introduce the device in the Japan market in March 2022. With the intention of offering a cutting-edge solution in this field, Gunze created its absorbable adhesion barrier by utilizing unique absorbable material technology.

On 07 June 2022, with MEDICLORE, a fourth-generation sol-gel type anti-adhesion agent, CGBIO, a company specializing in bio-regenerative medicine, joined the Indonesian market. At room temperature, MEDICLORE is a liquid called a sol, and when applied to the body, it transforms into a very viscous gel state at body temperature. This gel-like condition acts as a physical barrier in the surgical site to prevent adhesion as the wound heals.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Synthetic adhesion barriers segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. These barriers are affordable, because of which, synthetic adhesion barriers are being used more often in treating various diseases, including gynecological diseases and abdominal problems. In addition, increased female infertility rates is contributing to revenue growth of the segment. Features offered such as ability to be biocompatible and bioresorbable, it offers safer and more effective results in the fight against the emergence of new adhesions.

Film formulations segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Some of the factors driving market revenue growth include ease of use and effective administration in several tissue damage regions. Additionally, there is enough clinical data to confirm the effectiveness of film formulations, hence validating their potential for use in therapeutic operations. As a result of the aforementioned factors, health professionals are more inclined to use and prescribe film formulations, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Sports-related injuries are becoming more common, and need for adhesion barriers in treatment methods is a major factor driving North America market revenue growth. Presence of key companies and continuous introduction of additional innovations by such companies, as well as mergers and acquisitions between major players in countries in the region are factors contributing to revenue growth of the market in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global adhesion barrier market on the basis of type, delivery mode, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Synthetic Adhesion Barriers Hyaluronic Acid Regenerated Cellulose Polyethylene Glycol Others Natural Adhesion Barriers Collagen & Protein Fibrin

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Film Formulations Gel Formulations Liquid Formulations



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Gynecological Surgeries General/Abdominal Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries Cardiovascular Surgeries Neurological Surgeries Urological Surgeries Reconstructive Surgeries Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



