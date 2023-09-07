Global Alternating Current-Direct Current (AC-DC) Power Supply Adapter Market Size to Reach USD 23.88 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Alternating Current-Direct Current (AC-DC) power supply adapter market size was USD 11.16 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid expansion of electric vehicles across the globe is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

Revenue growth of the Alternating Current-Direct Current (AC-DC) power supply adapter market is driven by global adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs). The electric vehicle market is experiencing remarkable growth, with sales surpassing 10 million in 2022. The proportion of electric cars in total sales has more than tripled in just three years, rising from approximately 4% in 2020 to 14% in 2022. This momentum is expected to continue in 2023, with strong sales expected to persist. In the first quarter of 2023, over 2.3 million electric cars were sold, marking a significant 25% increase compared to the same period the previous year.

The outlook for the entire year remains promising, with an estimated 14 million electric car sales by the end of 2023, representing a notable 35% year-on-year surge. This growth is expected to accelerate further in the second half of the year as new purchases continue to rise. The demand for the infrastructure needed to allow charging for electric vehicles is rising as their uptake soars. Adapters for converting alternating current from the grid to direct current needed to charge an electric vehicle's batteries are crucial parts of EV charging stations. In addition, there is a rising demand for portable charging options including home charging units and portable chargers that use AC-DC power supply adapters due to the popularity of electric vehicles. The automotive industry's rapid shift toward electric mobility is consequently spurring investments in charging infrastructure, thus creating a high demand for AC-DC power supply adapters globally and driving substantial revenue growth for companies operating in this market.

Request a FREE Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to Click Here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2234

In addition, the transition to Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology is playing a crucial role in driving revenue growth of the Alternating Current-Direct Current (AC-DC) power supply adapter market. GaN technology offers several advantages over conventional Silicon-based power supply adapters, making it a highly sought-after solution. GaN-based adapters exhibit higher power efficiency, enabling reduced energy consumption and heat generation, which translates to cost savings for consumers and businesses. In addition, GaN technology allows for higher power density and miniaturized designs, catering to rising demand for compact and portable electronic devices. In July 2023, Bel Fuse Inc is broadening its range of EOS power supplies by unveiling the EPG300 and EPG500 series of AC-DC power supplies. These new additions utilize a cutting-edge design incorporating Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, which offers enhanced efficiency and performance.

However, technological complexity and obsolescence present challenges that restrain revenue growth of the Alternating Current-Direct Current (AC-DC) power supply adapter market. As electronic devices and applications become more advanced and diverse, the demand for power supply adapters that can meet specific and intricate requirements also rises. Manufacturers are faced with the challenge of developing adapters that can keep up with rapidly evolving technologies, making it difficult to strike a balance between innovation and cost-effectiveness.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2234

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 11.16 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.9% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 23.88 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, input voltage, output power, package type, application, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, Advantech, Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments, XP Power, Artesyn Embedded Power, Vicor Corporation, Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co., Ltd., and Recom Power Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Alternating Current-Direct Current (AC-DC) power supply adapter market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective AC-DC power supply adapters. Some of the major companies included in the global Alternating Current-Direct Current (AC-DC) power supply adapter market report are:

STMicroelectronics

TDK Corporation

Advantech

Infineon Technologies

Microchip Technology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments

XP Power

Artesyn Embedded Power

Vicor Corporation

Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Recom Power

Strategic Development

On 14 December 2022, Chicony Power joined forces with Texas Instruments (TI) to introduce their latest 65W laptop power adapter called ‘Le Petit,’ which incorporates TI's GaN technology. By utilizing TI's half-bridge GaN FET with an integrated gate driver, LMG2610, Chicony Power has successfully reduced the size of their 65W power adapter by 50% and achieved an impressive up to 94% power efficiency, surpassing other 65W adapters available in the market. This collaboration sets a new standard for the laptop power industry. Chicony Power opted to partner with TI due to their expertise in high-voltage design and advanced integrated GaN technology.

On 01 March 2022, TDK Corporation unveiled new high-power solutions for their TDK-Lambda GENESYS+ series of programmable DC power supplies. The latest addition includes 20U high, 19-inch rack cabinets that offer 30kW, 45kW, or 60kW of output power. These cabinets are highly configurable and allow for smooth transitions between constant voltage, constant current, and constant power limit operating modes. Additionally, they come equipped with lockable castors (wheels) to facilitate easy repositioning within research or production facilities.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2234

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The AC-DC mountable power supply adapter segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising adoption of these adapters in industrial automation, telecommunications, data centers, medical equipment, and consumer electronics. These adapters are designed to be easily mounted on different surfaces or enclosures, making them suitable for integration into a wide range of electronic devices and systems. The ability to mount the adapter securely saves valuable space and simplifies installation, particularly in compact and space-constrained environments.

The automotive segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period due to the increasing electrification and technological advancements in vehicles in recent years. The need for a stable and efficient power supply becomes critical as modern vehicles incorporate more electronic components, sensors, infotainment systems, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). AC-DC power supply adapters play a crucial role in converting alternating current from the vehicle's electrical system to the direct current required to power these electronic components.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global Alternating Current-Direct Current (AC-DC) power supply adapter market in 2022 due to the rising adoption and usage of electronic devices in countries, particularly in the United States and Canada. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) reported a significant milestone in January 2022, with retail revenue from consumer technology in the U.S. reaching USD 505 billion. This achievement represented a notable 2.8% Year-Over-Year (YOY) increase from the previous year, fueled by strong sales in popular consumer electronics categories such as smartphones, wearable tech, and smart homes. The robust growth in consumer technology spending in North America contributed to the region's dominant position in the Alternating Current-Direct Current (AC-DC) power supply adapter market.

Check Global Alternating Current-Direct Current (AC-DC) Power Supply Adapter Market Research Report in Detail @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/alternating-current-direct-current-power-supply-adapter-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Alternating Current-Direct Current (AC-DC) power supply adapter market on the basis of type, input voltage, output power, package type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) AC-DC Wall Power Adapter AC-DC External Plug-in Power Adapter AC-DC Mountable Power Supply Adapter Others

Input Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) < 24V 25-50V >50V

Output Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) < 50W 50-100W 101-250W 251-500W 501-1000W >1000W

Package Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Open Frame Enclosed Rack Mount & Rectifiers DIN Rail PCB Mount

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Home Appliances Mobile Phones & Wearable Computers & Laptops Automotive Industrial Products Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Biometrics Market , By Authentication Type (Single-Factor Authentication, Multi-Factor Authentication), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Functionality, By Technology, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

High Speed Camera Market By Spectrum (Visible RGB, Infrared, X-Ray), By Frame Rate (250-1,000, 1,001-10,000, 10,001-30,000, 30,001-50,000, Above 50,000), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Fingerprint Sensor Market , By Type (Optical, Thermal, Ultrasonic, Others), By Application (Smartphones, wearables, Home Security, Others), By End-use (Consumer electronics, Government and Law Enforcement, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Silicon Photonics Devices Market By Product (Optical Cables, Multiplexers, Optical Transceivers), By Devices (Photo Detector, Optical Waveguide, Optical Modulator), By Application (IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Defense, Consumer Electronics), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Airborne LiDAR Market By Type (Bathymetric, Topographic), By Platform (UAVs, Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft), By Component (Cameras, Lasers, Micro-electromechanical Systems, Inertial Navigation Systems, GPS/GNSS), By Application, By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market By Type (Weather-based controllers and soil-based controllers), By End Users (Agriculture Industry and Non-Agriculture Industry), Forecasts to 2027

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market By Technology (Linear Accelerators, Cobalt-60, High-Dose Radiation, Low-Dose Radiation), By Therapy (Photon Beam Radiation Therapy, Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy, Image Guided Radiation Therapy, Intensity-modulated radiation therapy, Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy, Intraoperative Radiotherapy, Neutron Beam Therapy, Brachytherapy), By Application (Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Head and Neck Cancers, Skin Cancer, Other), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights