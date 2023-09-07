Global Nanomaterials Strategic Markets Report 2023-2030: Evolving Role of Nanoelectronics in Emerging Era of AI, Autonomous Systems, IoT & 5G - New Opportunities for Growth

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanomaterials: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Nanomaterials Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2030
Global market for Nanomaterials estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Carbon Nanotubes segment is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Nanomaterials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Impact on Nanotechnology Sector Remains Mixed
- Nanotechnology-based Solutions for COVID-19 Management
- Nanomaterials in the Spotlight for Addressing COVID-19 Challenges
- Industrial Applications Take a Hit as COVID-19 Evolves Into an Economic Crisis
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- The Science behind Nanotechnology
- Nanomaterials: A Conceptual Definition
- Types of Nanomaterials
- Global Nanomaterials Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Competition
- Number of Granted Patents in USPTO for Select Nanomaterials: 2014 and 2019
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Nanomaterials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Nanomaterial Innovations to Boost Long-term Growth
- The Path for Innovation in Nanomaterials
- Nanomaterials Push Boundaries for Transportation Vehicles with Endless Applications
- Abundant Raw Material Availability and Development of Novel Synthesis Techniques Bodes Well for the Market
- Nanomaterial Usage Continues to Grow in Automotive Industry
- Post Pandemic Outlook for Nanomaterials in Automotive Applications
- Lightweight Materials Will Remain Important as the Automotive Industry Traces its Slow Trajectory Towards Recovery
- Advancements in Healthcare Technology, Medical Diagnostics and Medical Imaging to Boost Demand for Nanomaterials in Healthcare Sector
- Healthcare Applications to Buck the Virus Led Downturn
- As a Hidden Healthcare Crisis Begins to Unfold as a Result of Postponed Non-COVID Care, Nanotechnology in Cancer Care Will Become Even More Important
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide
- Biomedical Emerges as a Promising Application Category for Nanomaterials
- Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth
- Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity
- Nanomaterials Advance Modern Sensing Tools Extending Application to POC Devices
- Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices
- Gold Nanoparticles Exude Brimming Potential to Support Nanobiotechnology
- Development of High-Tech Electronics Products to Spur Market Opportunities
- Number of Consumer Electronics Users (in Million) for 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Falling Demand for Electronics & Semiconductors Impacts Consumption Patterns for Nanomaterials
- Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
- COVID-19 Derails the Construction Industry & Disrupts Demand for Nanotechnology-Based Construction Materials
- Construction Industry Collapses, Disrupting Consumption of Composite Building Materials Reinforced with CNTs
- Nanomaterials Will Change the Construction Sector
- Nanomaterials Hold Tremendous Potential for Use in Aerospace Sector
- COVID-19 Induced Weakness to Curtail Uptake of Aerospace-Grade Nanomaterials
- Rising Demand for Nanomaterials from Energy and Power Sector
- Opportunities in Oil & Gas Sector
- Future Spotlight on Gold Nanoparticles to Efficiently Harness Renewable Energy
- Nanomaterials Gather Pace in Paints & Coatings Industry
- Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials-Based Coatings Ignite Interest
- Graphene as Nanocoatings to Find Great Demand
- Paints & Coatings Take Hit as Construction and Automotive Industries Reel Under the Pandemic
- Global Paints and Coatings Industry (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 and 2027
- Personal Care Industry Seeks to Leverage Capabilities of Nanomaterials
- Growing Use of Nanomaterials in Water Treatment Applications Presents Favorable Opportunities
- Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
- Nanocoatings & Their Widespread Uses: A Review
- CNTs Continue to Outpace Other Nanomaterials in the Pipeline in Terms of Commercial Potential
- CNTs: The Most Valued Material in the Composites Industry
- With CNT Being the Holy Grail of Material Science, the Composites Industry Remains the Breeding Ground for CNT Innovations & Commercialization of New Applications
- CNTs Holds Potential in Overcoming Silicon Based Barriers in Miniaturization
- Future Growth in Electronics End-Use Will Come from CNTs Ability to Push Beyond the Physical Limits of Moore's Law Posed by Current Silicon Technology: Difference Between Predictions of Moore's Law, Actual Rate of Computing Growth & Promised Potential of Nanoelectronics (In Number of Transistors Per Chip)
- Nanoclays: Market Poised to Benefit from Expanding Applications
- Novel Materials Research & Innovation Offers Platform for Growth
- Liquid Nanoclay: A Game Changing Material to Tackle Desertification Issue & Push Agricultural Output
- Organoclays: An Emerging Category with Exciting Opportunities
- Nanoclays Exude Immense Potential to Alter the Realm of Drug Delivery Mechanisms
- Expanding Role of Nanoclay in Food and Beverage Industry
- Graphene Emerges as a Promising Material for Nanocomposites
- Novel Applications Make Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market to Scale New Heights
- Buoyed by Extensive Scope, Complex-Oxide Nanomaterials Market to Register Steadfast Growth
- Evolving Role of Nanoelectronics in Emerging Era of AI, Autonomous Systems, IoT & 5G: Opportunity for Growth
- COVID-19 Reinforces the Importance of Nanotechnology & Nanomaterials in Environmental Protection & Climate Change Management
- Annual CO2 Emissions (In Billion Tons) by Country
- Market to Benefit from the Increasing Spending on R&D Efforts
- Volatile Raw Material Pricing: A Key Challenge
