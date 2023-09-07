Global Nanomaterials Strategic Markets Report 2023-2030: Evolving Role of Nanoelectronics in Emerging Era of AI, Autonomous Systems, IoT & 5G - New Opportunities for Growth

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanomaterials: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nanomaterials Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2030



Global market for Nanomaterials estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Carbon Nanotubes segment is projected to record a 12.6% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Nanomaterials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Impact on Nanotechnology Sector Remains Mixed

Nanotechnology-based Solutions for COVID-19 Management

Nanomaterials in the Spotlight for Addressing COVID-19 Challenges

Industrial Applications Take a Hit as COVID-19 Evolves Into an Economic Crisis

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

The Science behind Nanotechnology

Nanomaterials: A Conceptual Definition

Types of Nanomaterials

Global Nanomaterials Market: Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Number of Granted Patents in USPTO for Select Nanomaterials: 2014 and 2019

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Nanomaterials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Nanomaterial Innovations to Boost Long-term Growth

The Path for Innovation in Nanomaterials

Nanomaterials Push Boundaries for Transportation Vehicles with Endless Applications

Abundant Raw Material Availability and Development of Novel Synthesis Techniques Bodes Well for the Market

Nanomaterial Usage Continues to Grow in Automotive Industry

Post Pandemic Outlook for Nanomaterials in Automotive Applications

Lightweight Materials Will Remain Important as the Automotive Industry Traces its Slow Trajectory Towards Recovery

Advancements in Healthcare Technology, Medical Diagnostics and Medical Imaging to Boost Demand for Nanomaterials in Healthcare Sector

Healthcare Applications to Buck the Virus Led Downturn

As a Hidden Healthcare Crisis Begins to Unfold as a Result of Postponed Non-COVID Care, Nanotechnology in Cancer Care Will Become Even More Important

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide

Biomedical Emerges as a Promising Application Category for Nanomaterials

Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity

Nanomaterials Advance Modern Sensing Tools Extending Application to POC Devices

Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices

Gold Nanoparticles Exude Brimming Potential to Support Nanobiotechnology

Development of High-Tech Electronics Products to Spur Market Opportunities

Number of Consumer Electronics Users (in Million) for 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Falling Demand for Electronics & Semiconductors Impacts Consumption Patterns for Nanomaterials

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

COVID-19 Derails the Construction Industry & Disrupts Demand for Nanotechnology-Based Construction Materials

Construction Industry Collapses, Disrupting Consumption of Composite Building Materials Reinforced with CNTs

Nanomaterials Will Change the Construction Sector

Nanomaterials Hold Tremendous Potential for Use in Aerospace Sector

COVID-19 Induced Weakness to Curtail Uptake of Aerospace-Grade Nanomaterials

Rising Demand for Nanomaterials from Energy and Power Sector

Opportunities in Oil & Gas Sector

Future Spotlight on Gold Nanoparticles to Efficiently Harness Renewable Energy

Nanomaterials Gather Pace in Paints & Coatings Industry

Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials-Based Coatings Ignite Interest

Graphene as Nanocoatings to Find Great Demand

Paints & Coatings Take Hit as Construction and Automotive Industries Reel Under the Pandemic

Global Paints and Coatings Industry (in US$ Billion) for 2018, 2021, 2024 and 2027

Personal Care Industry Seeks to Leverage Capabilities of Nanomaterials

Growing Use of Nanomaterials in Water Treatment Applications Presents Favorable Opportunities

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean

Nanocoatings & Their Widespread Uses: A Review

CNTs Continue to Outpace Other Nanomaterials in the Pipeline in Terms of Commercial Potential

CNTs: The Most Valued Material in the Composites Industry

With CNT Being the Holy Grail of Material Science, the Composites Industry Remains the Breeding Ground for CNT Innovations & Commercialization of New Applications

CNTs Holds Potential in Overcoming Silicon Based Barriers in Miniaturization

Future Growth in Electronics End-Use Will Come from CNTs Ability to Push Beyond the Physical Limits of Moore's Law Posed by Current Silicon Technology: Difference Between Predictions of Moore's Law, Actual Rate of Computing Growth & Promised Potential of Nanoelectronics (In Number of Transistors Per Chip)

Nanoclays: Market Poised to Benefit from Expanding Applications

Novel Materials Research & Innovation Offers Platform for Growth

Liquid Nanoclay: A Game Changing Material to Tackle Desertification Issue & Push Agricultural Output

Organoclays: An Emerging Category with Exciting Opportunities

Nanoclays Exude Immense Potential to Alter the Realm of Drug Delivery Mechanisms

Expanding Role of Nanoclay in Food and Beverage Industry

Graphene Emerges as a Promising Material for Nanocomposites

Novel Applications Make Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market to Scale New Heights

Buoyed by Extensive Scope, Complex-Oxide Nanomaterials Market to Register Steadfast Growth

Evolving Role of Nanoelectronics in Emerging Era of AI, Autonomous Systems, IoT & 5G: Opportunity for Growth

COVID-19 Reinforces the Importance of Nanotechnology & Nanomaterials in Environmental Protection & Climate Change Management

Annual CO2 Emissions (In Billion Tons) by Country

Market to Benefit from the Increasing Spending on R&D Efforts

Volatile Raw Material Pricing: A Key Challenge

Attachment