3D Display Market Anticipated to Reach USD 560.5 billion by 2032 | North America - 34.6% Revenue Share in 2022

New York, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The Global 3D Display Market had a valuation of USD 108.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to attain a market size of USD 560.5 billion by 2032, experiencing an impressive 18.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

In recent times, the utilization of 3D displays has proliferated across various sectors, including television, monitors, smartphones, mobile computing devices, projectors, and numerous other display platforms. This surge in demand is primarily attributed to the heightened appeal of display technology in fields such as photography, cinema, education, gaming, engineering simulations, and various industries, propelling substantial growth in the market.

Gaming industry players are major proponents of 3D display use; such displays offer more immersive gamer experiences and are becoming increasingly popular with them. Entertainment also benefits greatly from 3D displays; 3D films and TV shows are becoming increasingly popular and require immersive 3D displays for optimal viewing experiences. Developments in 3D display technologies have also contributed to market expansion. New volumetric displays and holographic displays are becoming more affordable and accessible, driving demand for 3D displays. Virtual and augmented reality headsets require three-dimensional displays for realistic experiences and thus fuelling the growth of the 3D display market.

Increased purchasing power leads to greater electronics demand in this region, such as smartphones and televisions. But during a pandemic period when the finances of consumers were less than favorable purchases of electronic items were postponed until later due to restricted movement; smartphones and laptops proved particularly helpful tools in supporting online schooling as well as working from home initiatives at this time.

Short on time? Here are the highlights:

By Type, stereoscopic display leads the segment with a major share of the account.

leads the segment with a major share of the account. By Technology, light-emitting diodes (LED) are mostly preferred by users over others in the competition.

are mostly preferred by users over others in the competition. By Application, television has major use of these displays due to huge market demand.

has major use of these displays due to huge market demand. North America held a major revenue share of 34.6% in 2022

held a major Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Major players in the consumer electronics sector are actively broadening their product portfolios by incorporating display technology, enhancing the visual immersion for users. This drive is serving as a catalyst for the continued expansion of the 3D display market. Additionally, the global gaming industry's burgeoning presence is amplifying the need for this display technology in monitors and TVs, further fueling market growth in the foreseeable future.

Factors affecting the growth of the 3D Display Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the 3D display market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Disposable Income: The increasing spendable income of individuals is increasing the demand for advanced technologies like 3D displays in the market. Individuals are adopting innovative and new technologies to try the user experience. This is boosting the growth of the market.

The increasing spendable income of individuals is increasing the demand for advanced technologies like 3D displays in the market. Individuals are adopting innovative and new technologies to try the user experience. This is boosting the growth of the market. The emergence of AR and VR: The introduction of virtual reality and augmented reality in the last few years has boosted the demand for 3D displays in the market. AR and VR are based on the integration of these displays in the headsets to give a realistic experience to the user. With the increasing adoption of advanced technology, the market is growing significantly.

The introduction of virtual reality and augmented reality in the last few years has boosted the demand for 3D displays in the market. AR and VR are based on the integration of these displays in the headsets to give a realistic experience to the user. With the increasing adoption of advanced technology, the market is growing significantly. High Demand from the Gaming Industry: The increasing demand from the gaming industry is also boosting the growth of the market. Individuals in the gaming industry are demanding high-quality and highly graphics-oriented devices for seamless gaming. This is fueling the growth of the market.

Top Trends in the Global 3D Display Market

The prevailing and influential trend of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) within the entertainment and gaming sector is a significant driver behind the expansion of the market. The future trajectory of AR and VR technology hinges upon the continued evolution and accessibility of 3D content and displays. Notably, VR is intricately linked with 3D displays, as they form the foundational element within VR headsets, crucially enhancing visual experiences. Consequently, the escalating adoption of AR and VR technology across diverse industries is set to propel the growth of the market.

Market Growth

Rising disposable incomes are driving demand for cutting-edge technologies like 3D displays, as individuals seek enhanced user experiences. This surge is a pivotal driver behind the market's growth. As advanced technology adoption continues to climb, market is expanding significantly. Additionally, the gaming industry's increasing appetite for high-quality, graphics-intensive devices to facilitate seamless gameplay is further propelling market growth.

Regional Analysis

At present, North America holds a dominant position in the global 3D display market, securing a considerable revenue share of 34.6%. This supremacy in North America is primarily attributed to the thriving gaming and entertainment sectors found in countries such as the United States and Canada. The proliferation of 3D screens, theaters, and cinema venues is a pivotal factor driving North America's prominence in the market, meeting the surging demand for 3D movies. With the sustained upsurge in the production of 3D films, the North American region is poised for substantial growth in the foreseeable future.

Following North America, the Asia Pacific region is poised for noteworthy growth in the upcoming forecast period. This expansion is fueled by the rising disposable incomes and the maturation of film industries in nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. These dynamics are poised to elevate the Asia Pacific region's significance within the market in the forthcoming period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Innolux Corporation, Japan Display Inc., Vision ox Company., other key players.

3D display market companies make a profit in multiple ways, including:

Selling 3D display devices: Selling these devices directly to consumers and businesses alike is how 3D market companies turn a profit. They sell TVs, monitors, projectors and other 3D-enabled devices like televisions or monitors that display 3D.

Selling these devices directly to consumers and businesses alike is how 3D market companies turn a profit. They sell TVs, monitors, projectors and other 3D-enabled devices like televisions or monitors that display 3D. Licensing 3D display technology: Some 3D display market companies license their technology to other businesses as an easy way to generate income without manufacturing and selling devices themselves.

Some 3D display market companies license their technology to other businesses as an easy way to generate income without manufacturing and selling devices themselves. Provide 3D display services: 3D market companies that specialize in 3D display services like creating content or setting up 3D systems offer this as a service and generate revenue by selling these solutions directly to businesses or other organizations that need 3D solutions.

3D market companies that specialize in 3D display services like creating content or setting up 3D systems offer this as a service and generate revenue by selling these solutions directly to businesses or other organizations that need 3D solutions. Investment in 3D display research and development: Companies involved with 3D displays often invest in research and development activities in order to enhance their technology, potentially leading to innovative products or services that generate future revenues for them.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 108.0 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 560.5 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 18.4% North America Revenue Share 34.6% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The escalating demand for enhanced visual effects, improved user experiences, and lifelike features within the gaming and entertainment sectors is a driving force behind the market's expansion. The gaming industry, in particular, has displayed a strong penchant for adopting technology that delivers heightened visual experiences and superior graphics in recent years, thereby fueling the market's demand for these displays."

Market Restraints

The high cost of 3D displays renders them unaffordable for many consumers, limiting market penetration. The scarcity of the content impedes widespread adoption, as the technology remains in a developmental phase. Additionally, compatibility issues with existing devices and the need for specialized hardware for optimal 3D viewing create barriers. Moreover, concerns about potential health effects from prolonged exposure, such as eye strain and discomfort, discourage some potential users.

Market Opportunities

Numerous global companies are making substantial investments in advancing advanced technology-infused displays, a move that is generating lucrative prospects within the market. Furthermore, prominent players are channeling their efforts into crafting perfect content tailored for 3D display technology. Major entities within the entertainment industry are particularly focused on producing content encompassing movies, videos, advertisements, and similar formats. As the realm of 3D content continues to evolve, the market is poised to unlock a plethora of opportunities during the forecast period.

Report Segmentation of the 3D Display Market

Type Insight

The growing adoption of 3D displays within the gaming and entertainment industry is a key driver for the growth of stereoscopic displays in the market's type segment. To meet the demands of high-quality content characterized by high-definition and high-resolution graphics, top-tier displays are essential. Stereoscopic displays are in high demand due to their capacity to deliver superior content quality, enhancing the user experience and providing a lifelike visual display. This appealing feature is drawing an increasing number of customers towards the adoption of stereoscopic displays, thereby propelling their prominence within the market.

Technology Insight

In the technology segment of the market, LED technology is the leader, bringing in the most money. LED panels are widely used in many industries to make images look better, provide backlighting, and respond quickly. This is boosting the use of LED in things like smartphones and TVs. But keep an eye on OLED technology; it's expected to grow really fast in the future because people want high-quality displays.

Application Insight

Within the application segment of the market, television takes the lead in terms of generating the most revenue. The popularity of television in this segment is attributed to the growing global demand for top-notch TV sets. Following the easing of pandemic restrictions, people have leaned towards watching movies and shows on television instead of going to theaters. This shift in preference has led to increased demand for television sets in recent years.

Market Segmentation

Note*: We also offer sub-segment reports; please inform us if this interests you

Based on Type

Volumetric Display

Stereoscopic Display

Head Mounted Display

Based on Technology

Plasma Display Panel (PDP)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Organic LED (OLED)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Based on Application

Television

Projectors

Smartphones

Mobile Computing Devices

Head Mounted Displays (HMD)

Monitors

Other Applications

Based on Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Innolux Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

Vision ox Company.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the 3D Display Market

In January 2022, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd. launched their QLED, MICRO LED, and OLED lineups to uplift the user experience of customers to the next level.

In October 2020, Sony Corporation introduced its new spatial reality display. This SR display of Sony Corporation permits the users to create and generate high graphics and visual effects.

