Personalized Nutrition Market Size Projected to Surge $3.56 Billion Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 9.6%

Newark, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personalized nutrition market is expected to grow from USD 0.98 billion in 2020 to USD 3.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2021-2030. Global personalized nutrition market is witnessing considerable growth owing to the rising healthcare expenditure amongst population. A personalized nutrition plan, otherwise known as customized nourishment approach depends on the possibility that by customized nutrition counsel by the nutritionists and various other dietary experts to bring out dietary improvements in order to optimize and improve our health and wellbeing and thus minimizing the risks of diseases like obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 0.98 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 3.56 billion CAGR 9.6% No. of Pages in Report 218 Segments Covered Recommendation, supplements, dosageand regions Drivers Rising health consciousness amongst population

Increasing demand for organic and natural food products Opportunities Rising trend of health monitoring apps



Restraints Complications involved with the Personalized Nutrition Plan





Key Findings of Personalized Nutrition Market

The repeat recommendation segment dominated the market in 2020



The recommendation segment is divided into standalone fixed, continuous and repeat. The repeat recommendation segment dominated the market in 2020. The segmental growth is attributed custom set nutritional plans by the dietitians and nutritionists for healthy state of being.



The dietary supplements & nutraceuticals segment dominated the market in 2020



The supplements segment includes dietary supplements & nutraceuticals and functional foods. The dietary supplements & nutraceuticals segment dominated the market in 2020. The segment growth is attributed owing to the increasing adoption and acceptance rate of the supplements. With the rising cases of the lifestyle related issues and problems, people are adopting nutritional supplements to maintain an optimal balance.



The powder segment is going to have the highest growth during the forecast period



By dosage, the market is segmented into tablets, capsule, powder and liquids. The powder segment is going to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is mainly attributed due to the increasing availability of supplements and its products in powder form.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The market is analyzed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating the market with the market value of USD 364.5 Million in 2020. The regional growth is attributed due to the substantial number of organizations in nutrition industry along health institutes in the U.S. Moreover, usage of the FDA approved ingredients for the manufacturing and production of the functional food products is going to stimulate the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the due to increasing awareness about the diseases coupled with rising healthcare expenditure.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players of the market include BASF SE, Caligenix, Care/of, DayTwo Inc., DNAFit, Genomix Nutrition, Inc. (GX Sciences, Inc.), Habit Food Personalized, LLC, InsideTracker (Segterra), Lonza, Metagenics, Inc., Mixfit Inc. (DSM), Nutrigenomix Inc., Telomere Diagnostics, Inc. (TeloYears), Orig3n, Pure Encapsulations, SDC Nutrition Inc., STYRLABS, Vitagene, Vitamin Packs, Inc. and Zipongo among others.



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion) and volume (k units). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



