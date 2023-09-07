El Septimo Continues its Progress in Building one of the Largest Sales Forces in the Industry

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo has hired seasoned Sales Executive, Austin Borgstede, to support its continuous sales growth and expansion throughout US retail centers. Austin has joined El Septimo as Sales Manager of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo Cigars, says, “The demand for El Septimo Cigars is growing rapidly, especially in the USA. We want to make sure our customers and retailers are fully supported with experienced sales executives that can continue to educate the market about the world’s first ultra-premium cigar company, El Septimo.”

Austin adds, “I joined El Septimo as an opportunity to contribute to the exciting things the brand is doing for the cigar industry. I have never seen a company grow as fast as they have. Their brand is globally recognized, and their cigars are the best in the industry. El Septimo epitomizes what true luxury means, without sacrificing quality when producing quantity.”

Younan finishes, “We welcome Austin Borgstede to our team and are looking forward to his contributions towards this luxury brand of cigars and accessories. We will be announcing other hires, as we believe 2023 will be our biggest growth year yet.”

El Septimo is continuing to look for industry veterans experienced in the areas of sales, customer service, marketing, and production management.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $5.8 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries La Maison Younan and Younan Properties.

La Maison Younan owns and manages various companies including El Septimo Premium Cigars headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création headquartered in Paris, France. Most recently the company entered the Wine & Spirits sector, with two Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Vineyards, Chateau la Croix Younan and Chateau Zaya, as well as El Septimo Cognac. The company also owns luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, and four French golf courses including Golf des Forges, Golf du Petit Chêne, Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard.

Attachment