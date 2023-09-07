ZTX On-Chain Real Estate Offering Sells Out On Opening Day

Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ZTX, the innovative Web3 metaverse platform backed by Jump Crypto, successfully sold out its inaugural NFT collection of 4,000 Genesis Homes on August 30, amidst bearish market sentiments towards the sector.

Hosted on the Open Sea platform as a Featured Drop, the ZTX Genesis Homes Collection sale went live on the Arbitrum network on August 30 and quickly sold out in hours as investors and community members sought to claim their stake of real estate in a new world.

Beleng44, a community manager and moderator for the ZTX Discord server, noted: “The wait for Genesis Homes was very long on the community part. The four different districts that the Homes would be categorized into, the high fidelity of the 3D houses that was shared in teasers, and the overall positive news that ZTX has been at the center of for many weeks definitely spiked interest for this mint.”

Alexx, Chief Futurist and creator at ZTX, also explained: “To be honest, it’s a really innovative product design. Other crypto metaverse projects sell land, and that is a model that has worked well in terms of revenue, but to me setting a finite cap on the number of plots of land in a project and selling that land is like Instagram or TikTok setting a limit on the number of user accounts that can have their own profile pages. Virtual land and homes are the 3D versions of profile pages on social media, and it should be free to claim for any incoming user if that platform is seeking to onboard many users. ZTX offers free land and homes, and the Genesis Homes we sold are simply premium membership passes that yield different benefits down the road, like a platinum tier blue check or verified badge.”

Julian Gropp, Partner at Parataxis Capital whose investment career starting at KKR has embraced diverse asset classes, commented: “I’m aware of institutional investors that participated in the ZTX Home mint. Whether small or large, the investor types getting a piece of ZTX have been diverse and that type of wider appeal is something to be bullish about.”

ThankYouX, a renowned fine artist and painter also influential in the NFT space, mused: “The idea of art and other creative work finding homes in ZTX is really exciting. Not financial advice but I’ve accumulated some also and plan to be active in the Art district [in ZTX]. I’m even thinking about running for mayor if they let me.”

Luke Xiao, business development manager at Offchain Labs, further echoed this stance: “Arbitrum has a bright future with GameFi and NFT projects, and already has a strong DeFi community. We’re very much looking forward to the new activities that can be spurred in the DeFi district and Gaming district at ZTX. We also believe that the Fashion district and Art district could very much help the Arbitrum ecosystem advance along those content categories.”

Having seen the floor price of its Genesis Homes increase from the mint price of 0.06 ETH to 0.2 ETH at time of writing, ZTX will now focus on launching its updated on-chain 3D metaverse application in the coming weeks.

