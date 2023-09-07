Biomass-derived Chemicals Driving Circular Economy Growth: Insights into Feedstocks, Intermediates, and End-use Markets

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Biochemical Feedstocks and Intermediates 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shift towards a circular economy is fostering significant growth in the biochemicals industry. Chemicals and materials derived from biomass are playing a pivotal role in this transition.

Biobased feedstocks and intermediates are being converted into a diverse range of marketable products through thermal, biological, and chemical processes. These feedstocks are fractionated and processed into key intermediates, acting as platforms for further specialized conversion into final market products, such as fuels and chemicals.

Key Market Insights:

The report provides an all-encompassing overview of the global biochemicals industry. It delves into essential feedstocks, including plant-based sources (starch, sugar crops, lignocellulose, oils), waste streams (food, agricultural, forestry, municipal), and microbial & mineral sources.

The study analyzes production pathways, encompassing biochemical, thermochemical, chemical/catalytic conversion, and hybrid processes. Major intermediate platform chemicals are profiled based on their sources, applications, and global production volumes. Furthermore, end-use markets explored encompass biofuels, bioplastics, solvents, lubricants, surfactants, pharmaceuticals, food additives, and personal care.

Global Producers and Key Players:

The report also highlights the profiles of 102 global producers of biochemicals and intermediates. Among the companies featured are Algenol, Avantium, Bloom Biorenewables SA, Dispersa, Genomatica, LanzaTech, Novozymes, UPM, and Viridis Chemical. Market drivers, trends, and challenges are dissected, providing a comprehensive outlook. The report furnishes market size forecasts spanning from 2018 to 2034.

Report Contents:

Executive Summary

Overview of the global biochemicals market Definition, scope, size Key drivers and trends Challenges and restraints Competitive landscape Global production volumes and forecasts

Feedstocks for Biochemicals Types of biorefineries Plant-based (starch, sugar crops, lignocellulose, oils etc.) Waste-based (food waste, agricultural waste, forestry waste etc.) Microbial and mineral sources Carbon dioxide and other gaseous sources

Biochemical Production Pathways Biochemical (fermentation, enzymatic catalysis) Thermochemical (gasification, pyrolysis etc.) Chemical/catalytic conversion (cracking, esterification etc.) Hybrid processes

Key Intermediates and Platform Chemicals Profiles of major intermediates by source, application, global production Examples: lactic acid, succinic acid, bio-ethylene, fatty acids

End-use Markets and Applications Biofuels, bioplastics and biopolymers Solvents, lubricants, surfactants Pharma ingredients, food additives, personal care Market size, growth forecasts

Company Profiles Leading global producers of biochemicals Technology and production capabilities Plant locations, capacity expansions

Market Outlook and Forecasts Demand trends, growth opportunities Market challenges and risks Global production capacity forecasts Regional supply/demand analysis

Appendix Technology glossary Acronyms Sources/references



Companies Mentioned

