Papa Murphy’s® Announces Special Offer to Kick-Off the Football Season

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza invites fans to kick-off this weekend with a special offer to welcome the start of the football season.



Starting today, September 7, through Monday, September 11, take advantage of this online-only offer: 30% off your total cart with code FOOTBALL23. No minimum purchase is required.

“Don’t miss a moment of the action this weekend! With all our amazing Take ‘n’ Bake products, you can do game day your way, freshly baked from your oven,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s.

Score something delicious for everyone on your team—in addition to our scratch-made pizzas, our menu is packed with a variety of unique product offers that can be customized to fit your family’s tastes such as Calzones, Meatballs & Marinara or choose from one of our delicious Salads.

To make the most of this limited time offer, visit PapaMurphys.com to place your online order for pickup or delivery today!

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich every day with unconventional moments of happiness, not only because our take ‘n’ bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients, but also providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

