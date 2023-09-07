Toll Brothers Announces Opening of New Luxury Home Community in Kinder Ranch Master-Planned Community in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Toll Brothers at Kinder Ranch, a new gated single-family home community located in the Kinder Ranch master plan in San Antonio, Texas. The highly anticipated Toll Brothers model home, located at 2135 Kinder Run in San Antonio, is now open for tours. Interested home buyers are invited to attend the grand opening event on Saturday, September 23 from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.



Toll Brothers at Kinder Ranch offers home buyers a choice of six home designs on oversized home sites averaging 90-feet wide. One-and two-story single-family homes feature 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 5.5 baths, and range from 2,693 to over 4,557+ square feet of living space. Priced from the mid-$700,000s, home designs include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, and 3- or 4-car garages. Each home is built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“Toll Brothers is excited to welcome families who are considering a move into the wonderful Kinder Ranch master-planned community,” said Eyal Avnon, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. “Our new model home at Kinder Ranch showcases our versatile floorplans and outdoor living at its absolute finest, and we’re excited to host visitors touring the neighborhood.”

Residents of Toll Brothers at Kinder Ranch will be within walking distance to the onsite elementary, middle, and high school within the highly rated Comal Independent School District. Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Village at Stone Oak, Stone Ridge Market, Bulverde Park, as well as Canyon Springs Golf Club, TPC San Antonio, and more. Major highways including 281 and 46, and Loop 1604, are easily accessible, offering homeowners convenient access to downtown San Antonio.



Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.



Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the San Antonio area include Cantera Hills, Cresta Bella, Creekside Court, Hidden Canyon, Hillside on Landa, Shavano Highlands and Sunrise Village.



For more information, call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothers.com/SanAntonio.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.





