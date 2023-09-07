Providence Financial Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that Providence Financial, Inc. (“Providence”) of Sioux Falls, SD and Lincoln, NE joined World on September 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Providence was founded in 2017 by Donald “Joey” Larsen. Today, the agency provides a variety of coverage options to meet the unique insurance needs of their clients, including personal insurance, business insurance and employee benefits.

“Insurance is about protecting what matters most—our clients’ financial future,” says Joey Larsen, ChFC, Owner, Providence Financial. “We know that one unexpected event can turn a client’s life or business upside down, and we work to prevent that. I’m glad to be joining World and look forward to providing our clients with even more products and services.”

“On behalf of the World family I’d like to welcome Joey and Providence Financial,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “With the addition of Providence, World expands its business to the states of South Dakota and Nebraska. Providence is a knowledgeable, experienced team and I know they will continue to be successful as part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Fortrust Diligence advised World on the transaction. Cutler Law Firm LLP provided legal counsel to Providence on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

