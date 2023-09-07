BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For August 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For August 2023

CLICHY – September 06, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for August 2023 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/08/2023 2 492 55,4252 138 119,70 03/08/2023 4 500 56,9500 256 275,00 04/08/2023 4 157 57,0000 236 949,00 04/08/2023 5 000 57,0500 285 250,00 04/08/2023 1 469 57,1000 83 879,90 07/08/2023 1 821 56,9623 103 728,40 08/08/2023 1 086 57,2500 62 173,50 09/08/2023 6 913 57,5014 397 507,50 10/08/2023 14 218 57,4515 816 845,40 11/08/2023 17 394 56,8751 989 284,74 16/08/2023 1 300 57,0000 74 100,00 16/08/2023 9 411 56,8599 535 108,90 17/08/2023 3 044 57,0164 173 558,00 18/08/2023 13 048 56,3934 735 821,27 18/08/2023 1 157 56,3934 65 247,18 21/08/2023 2 200 56,8000 124 960,00 21/08/2023 14 010 56,9911 798 445,40 22/08/2023 4 045 56,9999 230 564,65 22/08/2023 1 100 57,0500 62 755,00 23/08/2023 867 57,3000 49 679,10 23/08/2023 2 000 57,3000 114 600,00 24/08/2023 1 684 57,8000 97 335,20 24/08/2023 967 57,8103 55 902,56 24/08/2023 8 673 57,8103 501 388,73 25/08/2023 2 800 57,9000 162 120,00 29/08/2023 5 418 58,7000 318 036,60 29/08/2023 8 079 58,7033 474 264,20 30/08/2023 4 717 58,9937 278 273,28 30/08/2023 3 954 59,1000 233 681,40 31/08/2023 2 524 58,9916 148 894,80 TOTAL 150 048 57,3466 8 604 749,40

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Investor Relations team

investors.info@bicworld.com







Michèle Ventura

Investor Relations Senior Manager

michele.ventura@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 Results October 26, 2023 (post market close)

