CIRA debuts ‘What’s up with the internet?’ A new podcast about how the world’s most powerful networking tool impacts our everyday lives

OTTAWA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CIRA announces the launch of What’s up with the internet? a captivating new podcast series that examines the good, the bad and the ugly characteristics that make up one of the world’s most important resources—the internet. Hosted by award-winning Canadian journalist Takara Small, CIRA’s What’s up with the internet? podcast will explore today’s most pressing internet issues including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, smart tech, or virtual reality—and provide listeners with insight into the technological challenges they pose and more importantly, solutions.



In its first season, CIRA will tackle the state of Canadian broadband by exploring pressing internet topics including affordability, online accessibility, safety and more across six episodes. The podcast will also feature commentary and guest interviews from powerful figures including renowned computer scientist Dr. Timnit Gebru, leading technology writer Paris Marx, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Canada’s Minister of Rural Economic Development and more. Listeners can learn more at cira.ca/podcast and subscribe to What’s up with the internet? on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Executive Quotes

“The internet powers everything we do and everything we are in some ways. This series will look at how Canadians–nay the world–interact with it and how it changes the systems we rely on everyday to make our world work.” - Takara Small, Host, What’s Up With the Internet?

“We fundamentally believe that the internet is a force for good in the world but let’s face it, it’s not perfect. CIRA’s What’s up with the internet? podcast is all about identifying problems and exploring solutions to some of the internet’s most pressing issues. Our first season covers internet access, which remains a hurdle that many rural and remote communities in Canada continue to face. Our hope is that this podcast inspires listeners to stay engaged in the evolving state of the digital world and allows everyone to reflect on their own relationship with the internet.” - Spencer Callaghan, Director, Brand & Communications, CIRA

About Takara Small

Takara Small is Canadian journalist and radio host. She is a radio columnist for CBC (Canada’s public broadcaster), radio contributor for BBC Radio and host at 680 News. Additionally, she was named one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada for her contributions to media and recently named a Young Leaders of America Fellow.

She was previously the contributing editor for Fortune magazine and host of the CBC podcast Death in Cryptoland, which was #1 on Apple podcast. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, which include Refinery29, Metro News, Chatelaine, Mic, and more.

About CIRA

CIRA manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. CIRA also develops technologies and services—such as CIRA DNS Firewall and CIRA Canadian Shield—that help support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians. The CIRA team operates one of the fastest-growing country code top-level domains (ccTLD), a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world's most advanced back-end registry solutions. As a member-based, mission-driven not-for-profit, CIRA also has a much broader goal to promote a trusted internet for Canadians.