Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Size Projected to Surge 39.26 Billion Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.34%

Newark, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is expected to grow from USD 18.44 billion in 2020 to USD 39.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period 2021-2030. North America region emerged as the largest market for the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market with market value of USD 22.02 Billion in 2020. The regional growth is attributed wing to the increase in geriatric population in and across the region. Also, the rising incidents on the rheumatoid arthritis in U.S. is going to spur the market growth and development in the North America region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare expenditure amongst the population in the region. Also, the drug manufacturing companies are gradually shifting their production facilities in the developing and emerging nations because the cost associated with manufacturing of pharmaceuticals drugs is comparatively low.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 18.44 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 39.26 billion CAGR 4.34% No. of Pages in Report 227 Segments Covered Type, mode of distribution, mode of administration and regions Drivers Rising Geriatric Population

Increasing Incidences of Rheumatoid Arthritis Opportunities The Increasing Acceptance of Large Molecules Biologics by Rheumatologists Restraints High Cost Associated with the Manufacturing of Biosimilar Drugs



Leading companies in the industry include BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly, Bristol-Meyers Squibb Company, UCB S.A., Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and Novartis International AG among others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance In August 2019, AbbVie received the FDA Approval for RINVOQ (upadacitinib). The product is an oral JAK Inhibitor utilized for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.



The type segment is divided intopharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals. The biopharmaceutical segments led the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market with a market value of USD 22.93 Billion in 2020. The segment growth is mainly attributed because of the rising acceptance of the biologics and biosimilar drugs by the rheumatologists. The mode of distribution segment includesOTC (Over the counter) and prescription. The prescription segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed owing to the increasing consultation activities of the rheumatoid arthritis. Extended drug usage catering to rheumatoid arthritisoften leads to drug resistance. So the patients are advised to go for the consultations. By mode of administration, the market is segmented into oral, subcutaneous and intravenous. The oral segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global rheumatoid arthritis market in 2020. The segment growth is mainly attributed because of the ongoing prevalence of the oral based pharmaceutical drugs for the rheumatoid arthritis in and across the globe.



In the present scenario, there has been an upsurge in the rising incidences of rheumatoid arthritis. According to the research study conducted by Global Burden of Disease and Injuries, between 1 and 2 million of the population in North America suffer from of the rheumatoid arthritis. Up to one-half of all rheumatoid arthritis patients become unable to work within 10 to 20 years of time period. This disease have a 60% to 70% higher mortality risk than those in the general population. Thus, higher instances of the rheumatoid arthritis in developed regions such as North America going to increase the demand of the pharmaceutical drugs in the market.



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion) and volume (k units). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



