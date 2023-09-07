Carahsoft Named Cloudera Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2023

RESTON, Va., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2023 Public Sector Partner of the Year for Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI. The award was announced at Cloudera’s Annual Partner Kickoff event and recognizes Carahsoft’s productive sales and marketing efforts.



As Cloudera’s Public Sector Distributor since 2010, Carahsoft has widely expanded Cloudera’s presence in the Government sector through numerous sales and marketing activities including tradeshows, webinars, email campaigns and more. In 2022, Carahsoft supported Cloudera at almost 20 different tradeshows including AFCEA WEST, EDUCAUSE and DODIIS among others. Carahsoft also leveraged more than 20 of its Federal, State and Local contracts to maximize Government access to Cloudera’s solutions for data management, analytics and interoperable data systems.

“Carahsoft is honored to be named Cloudera’s Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2023,” said Edward Walinsky, who leads the Cloudera Team at Carahsoft. “Our long-standing relationship with Cloudera has been a great example of true partnership. Over the past 13 years, our teams have worked hand-in-hand with our reseller partners to provide Government agencies with Cloudera’s vital data solutions and simplify data acquisition and delivery. We have seen significant success with our proactive sales and marketing activities translating into valuable deals that empower Public Sector leaders to make timely data-based decisions.”

“We strongly believe that collaboration is key to driving customer value and achieving long-term success," said Rob Carey, President, Cloudera Government Solutions. "Carahsoft continues to serve and drive momentum for the public sector by supporting our sales and marketing efforts. We are excited to be presenting Carahsoft with Cloudera’s Public Sector Partner of the Year award for the second year in a row."

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Big Data, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at https://www.carahsoft.com.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform data anywhere into trusted enterprise AI so they can reduce costs and risks, increase productivity, and accelerate business performance. Our open data lakehouse enables secure data management and portable cloud-native data analytics helping organizations manage and analyze data of all types, on any cloud, public or private. With as much data under management as the hyperscalers, we’re the preferred data partner for the top companies in almost every industry. Cloudera has guided the world on the value and future of data, and continues to lead a vibrant ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community. Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com