The FBCL Announces Toll Parity Exchange Rate Adjustments at Blue Water Bridge

POINT EDWARD, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (The FBCL) announced today that it is adjusting the currency parity for toll and ancillary rates at the Blue Water Bridge, directed at USA-bound traffic, as of October 1, 2023. The rates and their updated US currency equivalents can be found in the following tables:



EFFECTIVE October 1, 2023

ConneXion Pre-paid Rate Cash / Debit / Credit Rate US Currency (CAD) (CAD) (USD) Passenger Vehicle $4.50 $6.00 $4.50 Extra Axle $4.50 $6.00 $4.50 Commercial Per Axle* $4.75 $6.00 $4.50

*NOTE: The commercial per axle rate applies to all vehicles at or above 2.45 metres (8 feet).

FOR OVERSIZED LOADS

All fees listed are in addition to base toll rates.

Wide loads over 5.28 metres (17 feet 4 inches) in width are not permitted (Note that due to the rehabilitation project at Blue Water Bridge, there is currently a temporary width limit of 3.3 metres (11 feet) on all vehicles).

Oversized loads will be allowed to cross only when traffic permits.

One must call 519-336-2720 ext. 1 to schedule a crossing at least 24 hours prior to arriving at the bridge.

EFFECTIVE October 1, 2023

Fees for oversized vehicles Time A

9 PM to 8:59 AM Time B

9 AM to 8:59 PM CAD USD CAD USD Wide loads ranging from 3.84 metres (12 feet 6 inches) to a maximum of 5.28 metres (17 feet 4 inches) in width $79.50 $60.25 $265.25 $201.25 Overweight loads ranging from 68,000 kg (150,000 lbs.) to 113,400 kg (250,000 lbs.) $79.50 $60.25 $265.25 $201.25 Overweight loads over 113,400 kg (250,000 lbs.) $159.25 $121.00 $530.50 $402.75 Long loads exceeding 30.8 metres (101 feet) $79.50 $60.25 $265.25 $201.25



EFFECTIVE October 1, 2023



Other fees CAD USD Storage fee in compound per calendar day $53.00 $40.25 Escort fee for oversized loads & explosives $79.50 $60.25 Diesel Fuel – 19 litres (5 gallons) $79.50 $60.25



FOR ESCORTS

There is no escort fee when providing own escort.

An escort is required for any load of or exceeding 3.84 metres (12 feet 6 inches) in width (Note that due to the rehabilitation project at Blue Water Bridge, there is currently a temporary width limit of 3.3 metres (11 feet) on all vehicles).

An escort is required for any load of or exceeding 30.8 metres (101 feet) in length.



The FBCL last adjusted Canadian toll rates in April 2023.

While The FBCL is still actively observing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on traffic flow, the primary reason for the change in US dollar rates is to account for the differences in currency values. The Blue Water Bridge toll rates undergo semi-annual assessments, with the next review of toll rates and their U.S. currency equivalents set for April 1, 2024. This approach to toll rate adjustments is consistent with other international bridges, where tolls are regularly evaluated and modified based on economic conditions and currency exchange rate fluctuations.

The FBCL encourages travelers to opt for the ConneXion pre-paid toll program, which offers a swift, easy, and cost-effective solution. Beyond reduced tolls, ConneXion offers users the perk of fast, automated toll payments across all lanes. To sign up for ConneXion, one can go to federalbridge.ca/conneXion/ . Those using ConneXion have the option to link their tags to the Edge Pass account system , which is managed by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

For detailed toll rates, visit the Blue Water Bridge Toll Rates page on our website at federalbridge.ca .

