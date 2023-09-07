[Latest Insights] Healthcare Transportation Services Market is estimated to be US$ 136.86 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Healthcare Transportation Services Market accounted for US$ 81.98 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 136.86 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%”

Introduction

The healthcare transportation services are a set method in which health related equipment’s are transported from various locations within the healthcare systems. Along with other supplements, it makes it possible for patients to travel safely between healthcare facilities. It is a new idea that aids in more quickly integrating and coordinating the whole healthcare industry. These services are the byproducts of expanding the global healthcare system.

The global aging population is driving higher demand for healthcare services, including transportation for medical appointments, treatments, and follow-up visits. As elderly individuals often require assistance and specialized vehicles, the NEMT segment is expected to expand significantly with the growth of Healthcare Transportation Services Market. Healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on patient-centered care, which includes addressing patients' transportation needs to ensure they receive timely and appropriate medical attention.

Highlights and Statistics from the Healthcare Transportation Services Market Research Report:

The healthcare transportation services market has been steadily growing due to the aging population, increased demand for non-emergency medical transportation, and advancements in healthcare technology.

In 2020, the global healthcare transportation services market was valued at approximately US$ 81.98 billion.

The rise of ride-sharing platforms and healthcare technology integration has led to more efficient and patient-centric transportation solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of safe and reliable medical transportation services for vulnerable populations.

The industry faces challenges related to insurance reimbursement, cost control, and ensuring the safety and well-being of patients during transportation.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Accounted in 2020 US$ 81.98 billion Estimated to be in 2030 US$ 136.86 billion CAGR 4.50% Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Type- Medical Product, Patient Transport, Incubator Transport, Mobile Treatment Facilities, and Non-Medical Transport

By End User– Hospitals, Private Paying Customers, Nursing Care Facilities, and Medical Centers Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Recent Key Highlights

In May 2023, Island Health launches dedicated North Vancouver Island transportation service now rolling between health-care sites in Port Hardy, Port McNeill and Port Alice. The new service, which was launched as part of the Province's $30 million investment to stabilize and enhance health-care services in North Vancouver Island (NVI), provides essential transportation to patients visiting Port Hardy Hospital (PHH), Port McNeill Hospital (PMH) and Port Alice Health Centre (PAHC) five days a week. Both a midday trip and an afternoon/evening route are offered by the service. Additionally, it offers daily return shuttle service to the campuses of the North Island Hospital in Campbell River and Comox Valley.

In May 2022, a healthcare organization and healthcare provider announced their agreement to offer emergency medical transportation services with StanPlus, the top emergency medical response organization in India. In order to give patients access to 24/7, limitless, Pan-India emergency ambulance services, including road and air ambulance transportation and doctors on call, "StanPlus" and "Even" will collaborate closely.

Trends in Healthcare Transportation Services Market

Technology Integration: The healthcare transportation sector was increasingly integrating technology to improve efficiency and patient care. This includes the use of mobile apps for booking rides, GPS tracking for real-time monitoring, and telehealth solutions for virtual medical consultations during transportation. Ride-Sharing and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS): Ride-sharing platforms like Uber and Lyft were expanding their healthcare transportation services. These platforms were partnering with healthcare providers to offer non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) to patients, improving accessibility and reducing costs. Specialized Medical Transportation Services: There was a growing demand for specialized medical transportation services to cater to patients with specific medical needs. This includes services equipped for wheelchair transportation, bariatric patients, and those requiring critical care during transit. Sustainable Transportation: An increasing focus on sustainability was leading to the adoption of eco-friendly transportation options in the healthcare sector. Electric and hybrid vehicles were being utilized for medical transportation, reducing carbon emissions. Patient-Centric Services: Healthcare transportation providers were prioritizing patient comfort and safety. This trend included providing well-trained staff, accommodating patient preferences, and offering personalized services.

Healthcare Transportation Services Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the healthcare transportation services market are influenced by various factors and forces that shape the industry's growth, challenges, and opportunities. Here are some key market dynamics in the healthcare transportation services sector:

Demographic Shifts: An aging population with increased healthcare needs is driving the demand for healthcare transportation services. As the elderly population grows, there is a greater need for non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) and specialized transportation for seniors. Regulatory Environment: The industry is subject to regulations and compliance requirements, which vary by region and can significantly impact healthcare service providers. Adherence to these regulations is crucial for healthcare transportation companies. Healthcare Access: Ensuring equitable access to healthcare services, especially in rural and underserved areas, is a key driver of healthcare transportation services. Healthcare providers often need to bridge geographical gaps and improve access for vulnerable populations. Technological Advancements: Technology is playing a vital role in transforming healthcare transportation. Mobile apps, GPS tracking, and telehealth integration are enhancing service efficiency, real-time monitoring, and patient convenience. Partnerships and Integration: Collaboration between healthcare providers, payers, and transportation service companies is becoming more common. Integrated care models aim to streamline transportation logistics and improve patient outcomes.

Analytical view:

Healthcare facilities are partnering with transportation companies to provide integrated services that cater to patients needs from the point of pick-up to arrival at the healthcare facility. These collaborations streamline processes and improve patient experiences. In some regions, healthcare transportation services are supported by government programs and insurance reimbursement. Increased recognition of the importance of transportation for healthcare access may lead to expanded coverage and support.

Major players in the Healthcare Transportation Services Market includes:

LogistiCare Solutions LLC

ProHealth Care, Inc.

Mercy Health Medical Transportation LLC

Molina Healthcare, Inc.

Express Medical Transporters, Inc.

Aramark Healthcare Technologies LLC

Crothall Healthcare, Inc.

MTM, Inc.

Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc.

Mobile Care Group, Inc

Conclusion

The healthcare transportation services market is a dynamic and evolving sector driven by demographic shifts, technology advancements, and the need for equitable healthcare access. While it has witnessed growth, several challenges and factors can hinder its expansion, including regulatory compliance, reimbursement issues, high operational costs, and competition from non-traditional providers like ride-sharing platforms.

Despite these hindrances, the industry has shown resilience and adaptability, with healthcare transportation providers increasingly integrating technology, prioritizing patient-centric care, and forming partnerships to optimize services. The COVID-19 pandemic also underscored the critical role of healthcare transportation in ensuring patient safety and healthcare access.

