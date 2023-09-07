Insight Financial Services Achieves 8th Consecutive Recertification of SOC 1 Type 2

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Financial Services (IFS) , a division of Insight Investments, LLC , today announced that it has achieved its 8th consecutive completion and recertification of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type 2 Audit.



The latest audit verifies that IFS’ Asset Management Online System (AMOS) continues to meet the SOC 1 Type 2 standards for financial reporting and security controls. AMOS is the industry’s best-in-class, all-in-one lease and asset management solution that enables customers to easily access, augment, and report on their lease and asset data. With AMOS, customers gain visibility into leased assets including entire IT portfolio value and metrics, upcoming maturities, and more. It integrates with other enterprise systems with flexible APIs and includes detailed reporting capabilities.

“SOC certification is important because it verifies that we are meeting the current lease accounting standards, which allows our customers to get the most out of our services and operate as efficiently as possible,” said Scott Sullivan, Executive Vice President, National Sales, Insight Financial Services. “Our asset management system is an incredibly valuable tool for our customers because it delivers end-to-end visibility and control over all technology assets, and makes managing an entire portfolio easy and accurate.”

The report, when combined with an understanding of the controls at user entities, is intended to assist auditors in planning the audit of user entities’ financial statements or user entities’ internal control over financial reporting and in assessing control risk for assertions in user entities’ financial statements that may be affected by controls at Insight Financial Services.

About SOC 1 Type 2

SOC 1 is an assessment performed under SSAE 16 in which a service auditor reports on controls at a service organization that may be relevant to a customer’s internal controls over financial reporting. The Type 2 report first requires completion of the Type 1 audit, which evaluates both internal physical and process controls of security systems. The IFS SOC 1 Type 1 audit confirmed that the AMOS System Reports comply with the FASB Lease Guidelines and ensure that data is consistent across its entire system. The Type 2 report verifies that the stated security and controls included in the Type 1 report have been successfully maintained. This provides IFS clients with confidence when responding to audits from outside accounting firms, as the data and reports are being generated and maintained in a SOC 1 audited system.