Celebrate a New Sesame Street Friend with My Friend Julia: A Sesame Street® Book about Autism by Jennifer Cook

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This September, Lerner Publications™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™ , presents My Friend Julia: A Sesame Street® Book about Autism by Netflix consultant and award-winning international speaker Jennifer Cook. This colorful and compassionate title introduces an autistic girl named Julia and shows how all children — autistic and neurotypical alike — are amazing in their own ways.

Meet Julia! Julia loves art, her toy bunny Fluffster, and her family. Elmo, Abby, and the rest of the Sesame Street crew help present Julia and all the things that make her special. From building things alongside her friends or blowing bubbles as a technique to manage big feelings , Julia and her friends effortlessly promote inclusiveness, empathy, and understanding.

Author Jennifer Cook—who is on the autism spectrum herself—injects positivity and joy on every page to give all readers an age-appropriate introduction to autism. The simple, yet descriptive images contain various well-known Sesame Street characters which easily grasp the attention of those familiar with the show. With their favorite friends of Sesame Street to guide them, these young readers will discover new ways to celebrate our differences and similarities.

About the Author

Jennifer Cook is the author of eight books, the “autism expert” on Netflix’s “Love On the Spectrum,” and an award-winning international speaker. She has presented at the White House and the National Institutes of Health, and she currently serves on the Council of Autistic Advisors at the Autism Society of America. She and her family reside near Charlotte, North Carolina. To see more of Jennifer Cook’s work, visit her website: https://www.jennifercookauthor.com/.

About the Publisher

Lerner Publications is the flagship imprint of Lerner Publishing Group. Founded in 1959, the imprint has long been a trusted resource for high-quality, educational content. Kid-friendly, dynamic designs and engaging text explore topics such as STEM, animals, sports, history, holidays, biographies, hands-on activities, and more. Striking designs and eye-catching photography deliver high-interest presentations that delight readers and educators alike. Innovative features, diagrams, and digital extensions support comprehension and encourage reader engagement. As one of the most established and respected educational imprints, Lerner Publications offers books kids love and educators trust.

About Sesame Workshop™

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

For more information, follow Lerner Books online:

Blog: lernerbooks.blog

Twitter: @LernerBooks

Facebook: Lerner Publishing Group

Instagram: @LernerBooks

Tiktok: @LernerBooks

Pinterest: @LernerBooks

My Friend Julia: A Sesame Street Book about Autism

September 2023

$29.32 Hardcover

$9.99 Paperback

eBook Also Available

Ages PreK-4

HC: 978-1-7284-8671-0

PB: 979-8-7656-0344-4

24 Pages ● 9 x 9

Attachments